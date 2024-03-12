Fake law enforcement agents  up for US$10 000 robbery

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Two men from Chitungwiza, who impersonated law enforcement officers have been brought to court facing robbery charges.

Tendai Chiraya (43) and Onisimo Maruke (50) appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Fadzai Mthombeni charged with robbery.

They were remanded in custody pending bail application.

The State alleged that on February 22 at around 12 00 pm at Corner Herbert Chitepo Avenue and Fife Avenue, the complainant, was approached by the accused persons who purported to be law enforcement agents from National Anti-Corruption of Zimbabwe and threatened to arrest him for possessing large sums of money.

Chiraya and Maruke then further threatened the complainant that they were going to hand over the money to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

Upon hearing that the complainant then negotiated with the duo and he gave Chiraya a bribe of US$150.

Maruke who was armed with an okapi knife demanded more money, threatened to stab the complainant for any resistance and forcefully took away his US$10 000 which was in US$20 notes.

He gave the money to the other accused person who was standing outside the complainant’s vehicle.

Chiraya then got out of the complainant’s motor vehicle and went away but one of the accused persons left his watch in the complainant’s motor vehicle.

On March 8, detectives from CID Homicide Harare received information that the accused persons were from Chitungwiza and they were at their place of residence.

A follow-up was made and the detectives managed to arrest Chiraya who then led detectives to the arrest of Maruke.

The total value stolen is US$10 150 and nothing was recovered.

Mr Ephraim Zinyandu prosecuted.