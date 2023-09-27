EX-golie eyeing PSL Golden Boot

Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

OBRIEL Chirinda says he takes each Castle Lager Premier Soccer League game he plays as if it was his last chance to score goals.

The Bulawayo Chiefs forward is in devastating form and leads the scoring charts in the league with 11 goals to his name.

He missed six games due to injury in recent months but once he recovered the striker continued with his goal-scoring form.

And Chirinda, who had never hit double figures in his short career in the Premiership believes his background as a goalkeeper helped shape his scoring prowess.

“If I am to be honest, I would shoot a video of the challenges that I have faced in trying to make it to the top.

“I was not an outfield player in my development phases. Instead I was a very good goalkeeper and I thought if ever I was going to make it at the top, I would make it as a goal-minder,” said Chirinda.

“I considered myself too small to be playing as an outfield player when I was growing up in Cowdray Park. I mastered the art of goalkeeping and I know how goalkeepers react in different situations.

“I should say, in a way, the years that I have spent playing as a goalkeeper helped me develop an eye for goal”.

Chirinda is leading a tight race that has Manica Diamonds’ Fortune Binzi (10 goals) and the Ngezi Platinum duo of Takunda Benhura (nine) and Qadr Amini (eight).

And he knows, with 10 rounds of fixtures still to be played before the season comes to a close, the competition for the top scorer’s gong is going to be tough.

“The race for the golden boot has always been tough. What I know is that all strikers and midfielders in the league do not have to be selfish.

“They only get to score when they are in the best position to help the ball cross the line. As strikers, we rarely set ourselves goals to be the top goal scorer. Doing that could spell disaster for one’s own team.

“I only go for goal when I am sure I am in a position that can almost guarantee me a goal when I shoot.

“For me, the team comes first. Where the best option is to pass, I have to go for that pass.

“Of course if the season ends with me leading the scoring charts, I will be more than happy. I know there is stiff competition at the top with very good players in the race”.

Leading 10 Scorers

Obriel Chirinda Bulawayo Chiefs 11

Fortune Binzi Manica Diamonds 10

Takunda Benhura Ngezi Platinum 9

Michael Charamba Chicken Inn 7

Qadr Amini Ngezi Platinum 7

William Manondo CAPS United 6

Malvin Hwata Chicken Inn 6

Walter Musona FC Platinum 6

Tinotenda Benza Herentals 6

Donald Mudadi Dynamos 5

Thando Ngwenya FC Platinum 5

Nqobile Ndlovu GreenFuel 5

Tafadzwa Jim Herentals 5

Itayi Makopa Hwange 5

Wilson Mensa Triangle 5

Moses Demera ZPC Kariba 5