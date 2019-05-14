Envoy gives ED’s leadership thumbs up

Sukoluhle Ndlovu Midlands Correspondent

The Ambassador of the Caribbean islands of Antigua & Barbuda to Nigeria, Brigadier- General Dr Wallace Williams, has expressed confidence in the leadership of President Mnangagwa, saying Zimbabwe has made significant progress since November 2017.

In an interview on the sidelines of Pan African Business Summit held in Gweru last week, Dr Wallace says the new dispensation had improved investor confidence in Zimbabwe.

The summit, which was organised by River Valley Holdings, was attended by captains of industry, politicians and businesspeople.

Foreign delegates who attended the summit include the executive director of Pan African Leadership Development Centre Dr Babalola Omoniyi, director of administration and planning Dr Ayanlola Ayanyimika and head of media Zubair Rashid Olanrenwaju.

“I am very happy to be in Zimbabwe and am excited to note that the country has made significant progress since President Mnangagwa came into power,” he said.

“He has been saying that Zimbabwe is open for business and indeed it is open for business considering the reforms that have been put in place under the new dispensation and I can guarantee you that the impact will be felt in the shortest possible time.

“Now that the reforms have been put in place and areas of investment have been identified, the country needs to put rightful policies and develop human capital for it to move forward. It cannot be achieved in a short space of time but he is making steps in that direction.”

Dr Williams said investors have become more confident in Zimbabwe now as opportunities have been clearly identified.

“What I know now is investor confidence has increased because investment opportunities have been clearly identified. What’s left for the country is to clearly outline the framework and I can guarantee that Zimbabwe is capable of being the richest country in the world if investments are done properly. What needs to be done now is to translate those commitments into deliverables,” he said.

Since he assumed the office, President Mnangagwa has made significant strides in opening up the economy to foreign direct investment, improving the ease of doing business, giving security of tenure to all farmers and facilitating national healing and reconciliation.