End of road for Matiyenga at World Champs

ZIMBABWE’S sprinter Tinotenda Matiyenga found the going tough at the ongoing World Athletics Championships when coming seventh in the men’s 200m heat three in Eugene, Oregon, United States.

Matiyenga clocked 20.72 seconds in the event that took place early in the morning today, Zimbabwean time.

Overall, Matiyenga was placed 34 out of 44 athletes.

Erriyon Knighton of the United States won the heat in 20.01 seconds. He was followed by South Africa’s Luxolo Adams with a time of 20.10 seconds and on third place was Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake from Great Britain in 20.11 seconds.

Yancarlos Martinez of Dominican Republic was fourth in 20.13 seconds.

Jamaica’s Akeem Bloomfield was fifth in 20.56 seconds while Sibusiso Matsenjwa came sixth in 20.60 seconds.

There were seven heats lined up and the first three athletes from each heat plus three fastest times qualified for the semi-final.

