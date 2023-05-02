Employers challenged to protect workers from harmful, risky environments

Doctors, Ancillary and Nurses for Economic Development join other groups during a fitness walk for Economic Development in commemoration of Workers’ Day in Harare yesterday. —Pictures: Memory Mangombe.

Herald Reporter

EMPLOYERS have been called upon to provide conducive conditions of service and ensure a safe working environment for employees.

Speaking in Harare yesterday at a uniquely celebrated Workers’ Day event organised by party affiliates, the “Fitness Walk4ED”, Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga said employees, should be provided with adequate personal protective equipment for their safety.

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga addresses people during a fitness walk for Economic Development in commemoration of Workers’ Day in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Memory Mangombe.

“There is no doubt that collectively, we are unanimous in calling upon employers to protect employees from harmful and risky environments, especially those that work in the mining, health, construction and agricultural sectors,” he said.

Zimbabwe joined the rest of the world in commemorating and celebrating the International Workers Day on May 1, a day set aside to honour the sacrifices made by workers.

Thousands of workers converged for the Fitness Walk4ED where they also highlighted the positive economic developments the country is experiencing under President Mnangagwa as well as to pledge their full support for the President.

The Vice President, who was the guest of honour, commended the huge turn out to the event, saying Government would continue to create a conducive and healthy living environment for the general wellness of people and in particular, its workers.

He said workers should be alive to the sacrifices made by gallant freedom fighters who toiled to deliver a fair and equitable working environment for all by aligning and resoundingly standing in support of Zanu PF and President Mnangagwa.

VP Chiwenga reminded the gathering that the working freedom, and freedom in general that they were enjoying was gallantly fought for by the ruling party, further noting that there was no better way for workers to acknowledge this sacrifice than voting for the revolutionary Zanu PF and its Presidential candidate, President Mnangagwa.

Participants who included ZANU PF Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha, Harare party provincial chairman Cde Godwills Masimirembwa and the party’s Council of Elders member Cde David Parirenyatwa during a fitness walk for Economic Development in commemoration of Workers Day in Harare yesterday.

“Let me assure you that the Second Republic will always be awake and sensitive to the general welfare of the workers in both the public and private sectors. This is why Government, on its part, is committed to negotiating with its workforce the conditions of service.

“No progress in socio-economic terms can be guaranteed in the absence of a healthy and satisfied workforce. In this regard, efforts will continue to be made towards improving and uplifting the workers’ conditions as the economy gets better.

“We meet here today from different demographic groups and backgrounds. However, we are united by a singleness of purpose, to work with and support Government in its efforts to improve the livelihoods of workers as well as their safety at work places,” said the Vice President.

He added: “Groups gathered here have a great affinity to the ruling party. I am sure that all of you are convinced of the selflessness and servant leadership traits of our President and the noble strategic intent of the revolutionary party, Zanu PF in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Zimbabwe.

“I am certain that we all appreciate the developmental efforts by Government such as rehabilitation of our roads and other infrastructure such as the expansion of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, gains in agriculture in terms of food and nutrition security and efforts to improve our energy supply situation, to mention just a few areas.”

Recently, said VP Chiwenga, President Mnangagwa presented title deeds to some Epworth residents in Harare to empower and recover their dignity in terms of house ownership in their city and motherland.

“He is a man and leader of his word. Whatever he promises to his people, he delivers. The City of Harare should be restored to its sunshine status and this requires a council with the requisite credentials of delivering excellent services and the aspirations of the residents.

“We, therefore, do not hesitate to declare our support to the President and the party, in light of the impending harmonised general elections which we will win resoundingly,” he said.

Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha said the party had always had affiliates like war veterans but expanded when new ones came in after the convincing leadership of President Mnangagwa and the Second Republic.

“Many affiliates came at the advent of the Second Republic after being convinced by the way Government and the party have been working. They want to come as affiliates in support of the President and the party,” said Cde Bimha.

Speaking at the same occasion, Zanu PF chairman for Harare Province Cde Goodwills Masimirembwa commended President Mnangagwa for championing title deeds, regularisation, order in human settlements and economic development among others.

Urban residents 4ED national chairperson Ms Constance Muchoni commended President Mnangagwa’s administration for improving living standards in urban areas.

Most urbanities, particularly in the metropolitan province of Harare have, since the turn of the millennium, consistently voted for opposition parties whose candidates have however failed to live up to the electorate’s expectations thus resulting in marked developmental regression.

The ruling Zanu PF, especially under the Second Republic, has made considerable gains towards regaining the trust of the urban voter on the back of rapid economic transformation being championed by President Mnangagwa.

“We are grateful for the title deeds programme, the regularisation of human settlements, improving infrastructure like roads and the borehole drilling scheme. As urbanities, we have a simple choice that is to vote for the ruling party so as to allow the party to continue on a development trajectory,” said Ms Muchoni.