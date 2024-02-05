Employees rob fuel company of US$56 000

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Three Runwave Petroleum fuel attendants have appeared in court on allegations of stealing US$56 000 from their employer while disguising as robbers.

Luckson Tsoka (22), Collen Maweni (26) and Norest Chimbumu (29) were remanded in custody to tomorrow for bail application.

The court heard that on January 24, at Runwave Petroleum, Harare, the trio a planned to steal from their employer.

The trio went to the service station whilst armed with iron bars and matchets.

The trio got hold of the fuel attendants who were on duty and forced themselves into the offices demanding money.

Whilst inside, the trio tied the hands and legs of the fuel attendants demanding to know where the safe was being kept.

The court heard that the trio blasted the safe using suspected dynamites and stole cash amounting to US$56 000 from the safe and disappeared from the scene.