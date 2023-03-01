Emotional Colliery return for Mvula

EXPECTANT . . . Dynamos goalkeeper Taimon Mvula will make an emotional return to Hwange on Match Day One of the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership football season at the Colliery later this month

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

THE last time Dynamos faced Hwange at the Colliery, their goalkeeper Taimon Mvula was guarding opposition territory.

He was the star man of that show which the Glamour Boys should have easily won.

The tie ended 2-2, leaving the Harare giants a disappointed lot considering they had dominated the majority of statistics, including clear-cut chances in that game.

But Mvula stood resolute in-between the sticks making sure the scoreline remained level.

It was particularly painful for DeMbare who had lost the reverse fixture 2-1 to the same opponents at Rufaro.

The Glamour Boys would approach their tormentor that very afternoon and expressed their love story to him.

Hwange got relegated the same season and Mvula headed to the capital to join Dynamos.

And he is never the same Mvula whom he used to be in 2019.

His status has grown for obvious reasons.

He has been a firm Dynamos component over the past two years with the shot-stopper being one of the best performers at the former champions.

He conceded just three goals, including two own goals, in the entire Chibuku Super Cup tournament in 2021 in a competition he was making his debut for the giants.

The feat carried Dynamos to the semi-finals of the premium cup tournament that year.

And he didn’t disappoint either when, after a two-year Covid-19 enforced break, the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League competition made a rebound.

The lanky goalkeeper kept 17 clean sheets as Dynamos staged a massive challenge for the league title last year.

But a blunt attack and some marginal errors in their overall game meant they would lose the title to FC Platinum.

Hwange, on the other hand, were back to their best, bossing in the ZIFA Southern Region Division One Soccer League.

They beat stiff competition from ZPC Hwange to regain promotion into the top-flight.

Mvula will make an emotional return to the Colliery to face his former paymasters on the opening match day of the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

The Premier Soccer League yesterday released fixtures for the upcoming season which is scheduled to start on March 18.

And Mvula is an excited lot.

“Hwange is my home and returning there to play against them is something else. I am happy.

“I know I am loved there but football is always like that. I wish them the best and I will do the best for Dynamos,” said Mvula.

“Look, I was groomed at Hwange and I was so down when I couldn’t help them survive relegation in 2019.

“I always prayed that they would bounce back and I am happy they managed to regain promotion.

“And playing against them on their return to the top-flight is something very exciting for me.

“I am looking forward to that game with great expectations. Remember, we are gunning for the championship as Dynamos and we need to win as many games as we can.”

Once again, several teams are set to use the National Sports Stadium as their home ground this season with a possibility of double-headers as well, as some venues are not yet ready to host PSL action.

Army teams Cranborne Bullets and Black Rhinos, who face-off on the opening day of the new season, have been left without a home after their adopted venue Vengere in Rusape was condemned by the ZIFA Club Licensing First Instance Body.

They might opt to use the National Sports Stadium or Sakubva in Mutare.

Newboys Simba Bhora might as well use the giant facility as their stadium Wadzanai in Shamva has not yet been fully refurbished.

Ascot Stadium, which had been earmarked by newly-promoted Sheasham as their home ground, is also in a bad state and they will have to look for an alternative venue with Mandava in Zvishavane their likely option.

In fact, Ascot and Vengere will not host PSL matches as the stadia failed to meet the minimum requirements set by the ZIFA Club Licensing First Instance Body.

Simba Bhora, who have assembled one of the strongest teams, at least on paper, but they will have to be at their best as they host champions FC Platinum on the opening day.

It will be particularly emotional for utility player Blessing “Bisto” Moyo who left the Zvishavane team in a huff and is now with Simba Bhora.

The match-up between Simba Bhora coach Tonderai Ndiraya and his FC Platinum counterpart Norman Mapeza has also always produced fireworks.

CAPS United will open their season against Manica Diamonds at home while Highlanders will also be at home to ZPC Kariba.

Herentals travel to Triangle with Ngezi Platinum having an away date with Bulawayo Chiefs.

Chicken Inn travel to Sheasham while Yadah host GreenFuel.

2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Opening Fixtures

MATCHDAY 1

YADAH v GREENFUEL

HWANGE v DYNAMOS

SHEASHAM v CHICKEN INN

SIMBA BHORA v FC PLATINUM

CRANBORNE BULLETS v BLACK RHINOS

HIGHLANDERS v ZPC KARIBA

BULAWAYO CHIEFS v NGEZI PLATINUM STARS

CAPS UNITED v MANICA DIAMONDS

TRIANGLE UNITED v HERENTALS COLLEGE

MATCHDAY 2

GREENFUEL v HERENTALS COLLEGE

MANICA DIAMONDS v TRIANGLE UNITED

NGEZI PLATINUM STARS v CAPS UNITED

ZPC KARIBA v BULAWAYO CHIEFS

BLACK RHINOS v HIGHLANDERS

FC PLATINUM v CRANBORNE BULLETS

CHICKEN INN v SIMBA BHORA

DYNAMOS v SHEASHAM

YADAH v HWANGE

MATCHDAY 3

HWANGE v GREENFUEL

SHEASHAM v YADAH

SIMBA BHORA v DYNAMOS

CRANBORNE BULLETS v CHICKEN INN

HIGHLANDERS v FC PLATINUM

BULAWAYO CHIEFS v BLACK RHINOS

CAPS UNITED v ZPC KARIBA

TRIANGLE UNITED v NGEZI PLATINUM STARS

HERENTALS COLLEGE v MANICA DIAMONDS

MATCHDAY 4

GREENFUEL v MANICA DIAMONDS

NGEZI PLATINUM STARS v HERENTALS COLLEGE

ZPC KARIBA v TRIANGLE UNITED

BLACK RHINOS v CAPS UNITED

FC PLATINUM v BULAWAYO CHIEFS

CHICKEN INN v HIGHLANDERS

DYNAMOS v CRANBORNE BULLETS

YADAH v SIMBA BHORA

HWANGE v SHEASHAM

MATCHDAY 5

SHEASHAM v GREENFUEL

SIMBA BHORA v HWANGE

CRANBORNE BULLETS v YADAH

HIGHLANDERS v DYNAMOS

BULAWAYO CHIEFS v CHICKEN INN

CAPS UNITED v FC PLATINUM

TRIANGLE UNITED v BLACK RHINOS

HERENTALS COLLEGE v ZPC KARIBA

MANICA DIAMONDS v NGEZI PLATINUM STARS