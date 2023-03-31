EMA promotes sound management of hazardous chemicals

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Child Care and other stakeholders have joined hands to ensure that the mining and farming sectors are practising proper handling of hazardous chemicals to save lives.

Statistics indicate that several livestock and human deaths were also recorded as a result of unsound management of hazardous chemicals that are produced in these two sectors.

Speaking after touring Imperani mine and The Remaining of Ordoff farm in Sanyati district, EMA’s environmental education and publicity manager Mrs Amkela Sidange said there is a need to encourage those who are using hazardous chemicals to ensure that they are handled in a manner that does not harm the environment.

She said for those who do not comply there are punitive measures that are applied depending on what could have been violated in that specific time.

“We are so concerned about the sound management of hazardous chemicals in farming and mining areas. We want to encourage those who are using hazardous chemicals to ensure that they are handled in a manner that does not harm the environment. We have legal provisions. On artisanal miners, we need to press them on the issues of sound management of chemical handling. For those scenarios, we go to level 14 which is US$5 000 at times. These cases are more pronounced during the rainy season,” she said.

Mrs Sidange said they want to ensure that all farmers understand the language of sound hazardous substances, especially considering that there is a tendency to have some of these chemicals escaping into society and ending up interfering with or harming public health and the environment.

She said disposal is still a challenge to farmers and miners adding that manufacturing of these chemicals should interfere in cycling or help educate them on disposal.

“We want to go on and look at the issues of disposal. You realise that for the farmers and the miners, there are still some gaps in the issues of disposal. We want to encourage the manufacturers to follow up on some of their products and assist with their disposal. We are talking about environmentally friendly production because some of these chemicals have an impact on the environment,” she said.

Imperani mine cyanide assistant Mr Collen Mugadura said precautionary measures are undertaken at the mine to ensure that no deaths are experienced as a result of harmful substances that are used at the mine.

“ So far no human deaths or livestock died due to our chemicals. They are kept in a safe place. Cyanide is harmful but l take precautionary measures to ensure that we are all protected including the community,” he said.

Mr Mugadura said although cyanide is harmful there is an antidote which will help alleviate the situation but encourages people to seek medical examination after being affected.

Imperani mine is well-fenced to ensure that livestock from surrounding farms do not enter the area and the area where chemicals are kept is always locked to ensure the safety of workers as well.

The Remaining of Ordoff farm manager Mr Cloudious Chiguvare said they educate workers on not to consume food or smoke when dealing with chemicals.

He said only three cattle died out of 18 cattle that were affected by cyanide poisoning some time back.

“Some of our workers are now having a better understanding of the handling of chemicals. We also buy our chemicals from reputable companies. As you can see we keep chickens here for sale. We do not do shortcuts because we want to maintain our name. We keep vaccines and antibiotics for livestock and chickens so we ensure that we keep them at a safe place and ensure that there is correct disposal of the containers,” he said.