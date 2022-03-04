Ellard and Sharon Cherayi in sold out Live DVD recording

Senior Arts Reporter

Gospel music stars Minister Ellard Cherayi and wife Sharon Manyonganise Cherayi proved why they are touted as the new-age power couple of gospel music with a polished performance before an appreciative crowd at No 99 Park Lane in Harare on Saturday night.

The sold out Live DVD recording dubbed “God the Lifter of Men” (GTLOM) had some of the guests standing on aisles as the 700-seater auditorium was filled to the brim.

Speaking to The Herald Arts on the sidelines of the show, Minister Ellard thanked the organisers, partners and sponsors as well as their fans and gospel music lovers for the show of confidence.

“We are greatly humbled by the success of this Live DVD recording. It has always been our wish to have a music brand and initiative of our own and we thank God for the grace and the awesome success we are witnessing today.

“God the Lifter of Men Live DVD recording is a first of many to come and we thank God for the support from family, friends, partners and all arts stakeholders including the media. Our goal is to minister hope through inspired music,” Cherayi said.

First on stage was Minister Ellard who belted out the crowd’s favourite Mutsvene from the New Dawn Live DVD recording which they produced under Covid-19 lockdown in 2019 and the crowd went wild.

Clad in a nice designer suit courtesy of leading fashion house 4 May who were one of the partners, Cherayi took the crowd on a mesmerising praise and worship experience.

Cherayi then left the stage for his wife Sharon who had classy act as she dished out a taste of what makes her one of the most respected vocalists in the country.

One of the highs of Sharon’s performance was the song “Zimbabwe” in which she calls on the creator to remember the country and turn around its fortunes.

“We have hope for our country and we believe that God will turn around our story and we will once again become the envy of many.

“As pastors and gospel musicians, we are duty-bound to pray for the country and spread hope through music,” Sharon said.

The couple were to alternate on stage before collaborating on some of the songs much to the pleasure of their loyal fans who loved every part of their performance.

One of the most promising songs from the Live DVD recording is “Anochengeta” from which the theme “God the Lifter of Men” came. The curtain then came down with a performance of the popular hymnal “Hakuna zita seraJesu” which had everyone dancing and to it.

Show coordinator Antonette Nobuhle Mabhena said the sold out show was a demonstration of what lies ahead in the music life of the two after going solo and she thanked all gospel music lovers and partners for the support.

“The Cherayis are musicians who have come of age and their journey after leaving Zimpraise, through to New Dawn Choir and now standing as solo artistes is a demonstration of God’s grace.

“Indeed, God is lifting them and taking them places. We just can’t wait for more such powerful performances and concerts as they exert themselves in the music industry,” she said.

Some of the respected clergy in the land among the Apostle Java as well as pastors from Zaoga and the AFM attended the show in support of the Cherayis.

Fellow musicians among them Joseph Madziyire of Zimpraise and wife Melissa Makwasha, Jonah Chivasa and wife Rachel J, Benjamin Rupapa, Nyasha Mutonhori, Wenyasha and Gospel Dj Unlocked to name a few were also in attendance.

A number of corporates also demonstrated their support for the Cherayis with a display of their banners and distribution of their merchandise as freebies to guests.

The Cherayis have continued on a steady rise since they turned professional and signed a brand management deal with multi-award winning advertising and public relations agency Esteem Communications under their talent management arm.

Esteem Communications managing director Takemore Mazuruse saluted the gospel music couple for their passion and professionalism and highlighted that they are on a path to even greater success.

The Live DVD recording will be available on the two artistes’ YouTube channel and other online streaming platforms once the editing, mastering add production is done.

Meanwhile, the Cherayis have a new song which was released on Sunday morning titled “Farai iwe moyo wangu” and its already receiving some rave reviews.