‘Election victory in defence of country’s sovereignty, freedom’

President Mnangagwa presents a Sword of Honour to Cadet Training best student Patience Muvazhi during a Zimbabwe Military Academy commissioning parade of regular cadet officers in Gweru yesterday. — Picture: Obey Sibanda)

Midlands Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday said the August 23 harmonised elections won by the revolutionary Zanu PF party were in defence of the country’s independence, sovereignty and freedom by Zimbabweans against the regime change agenda fronted by foreign-funded opposition parties.

The President, who is the Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, said this while presiding over the graduation ceremony and pass-out parade of the Regular Officer Cadet Course Number 3/38/2022 at the Zimbabwe Military Academy (ZMA) in Gweru.

The ROC Course Number 3/38/22 commenced on January 10 last year with an initial enrolment of 240 candidates.

These comprised 177 males and 63 females drawn from all the 10 provinces of the country.

A total of 153 officer cadets with 113 males and 40 females successfully passed out yesterday.

A total of 136 officer cadets were at the parade, with 17 of them attending courses in various specialisations in Russia and Mozambique.

President Mnangagwa said the graduation was the 38th commissioning parade of the ROC Course and another achievement in the history of the ZMA.

“It is commendable that this military training academy continues to churn out young well-trained officers to serve within the Zimbabwe Defence Forces. May I, at the outset, highlight that today’s event is not happening in an isolated environment, but against the backdrop of the successful defence of our independence, sovereignty and freedom in the recently held 2023 harmonised general elections. This saw our people freely and peacefully exercise their democratic right to vote,” he said.

The President said in doing so, patriotic Zimbabweans collectively warded off the onslaught from detractors expressed through foreign-funded opposition parties in the country.

He said the victory of the people’s party, Zanu PF, entailed joy and great optimism as well as a weighty sense of responsibility upon everyone.

“As the new officers of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, it is critically important to remain alive to your broader role as part of a vital cog in the ongoing national socio-economic modernisation and development of our great country,” said President Mnangagwa.

He noted that the ZDF is a “People’s Force”, a dependable, agile, hard-hitting force, capable of containing any threat and effectively defending our nation.

Additionally, the President said, the ZDF remained integral in its quest to realise sustainable regional, continental and international peace and security.

“I, therefore, call upon you all, as you begin this important journey, to always exhibit high levels of professionalism, discipline, diligence and defence capabilities which have become synonymous with our country’s military. I commend you, the graduands for your bold decision to pursue a career in the defence and protection of our motherland, Zimbabwe,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the bold decision taken by the officers to serve in the ZDF was clear testimony of their patriotism, loyalty, dedication and commitment to the country.

“On a sad note, it is most unfortunate that four candidates passed on during training. May I express my heartfelt condolences to their families, relatives, friends and colleagues for the sad loss of these young lives. May their dear souls continue to rest in eternal peace,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the Platoon Commanders were charged with the responsibility of protecting Zimbabwe, its people, the national interests, territorial integrity and upholding the Constitution.

“To this end, the Regular Officer Cadet Course Number 3/38/22 went through a demanding 21 months of training, divided into three phases and designed to mould them into competent and professional officers on basic military skills, conventional warfare and low-intensity operations.

“The subjects covered included Drill, Skill at Arms, Map Reading, Field Craft, Voice Procedure, Command and Leadership, Administration, Military Law, Law of Armed Conflict, Conventions of Service Writing and Civil- Military Relations, among other aspects,” he said.

“The training syllabus was tailor-made to adequately equip you, the graduands, with the requisite regimental, tactical and administrative skills to prepare you for service as regular officers in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.”

He said he was pleased that the officers are also graduating with diplomas in Military Training and Education, offered in association with the Midlands State University.

“I trust that the additional curriculum equipped you with knowledge of contemporary military aspects that will assist as you progress with your military career.

“Further, the Civil-Military Relations package acquainted cadets with the knowledge of our country’s rich heritage and history. I challenge you, the new officers, to nurture the values of patriotism, loyalty, discipline and unity which form the firm foundation which define us as a nation,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said the country has a long and rich liberation war legacy which the graduands must play their part to promote, defend and pass on to the next generations.

“Building on such knowledge, you as officers within the Defence Forces, carry the weighty duty of defending the gains of our hard-won independence, people, national interests, resources and territorial integrity at all costs,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said the officers’ visits to the liberation war shrines at Chimoio in Mozambique and Freedom Camp in Zambia during their training were aimed at consolidating their knowledge of the sacrifices made by the many sons and daughters of the soil towards attainment of the independence, freedom and democracy that the country is enjoying to this day.

“As you graduate today at this Academy, you are joining a unique and rare breed of military officers who have chosen to sacrifice their lives to serve their beloved nation. You now belong to a revered and strategic national organisation that has the signature of professionalism within the region and beyond,” said President Mnangagwa.

He highlighted that during the parade, the officers took the oath of allegiance to uphold the Constitution of Zimbabwe and abide by the rules, regulations and attendant statutes that govern the ZDF.

“I challenge you to serve with honour, courage and integrity. Indiscipline is not tolerated across the rank and file of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces. Training is a continuous process; hence, the Officer Cadet training course is only the beginning of numerous training programmes that will be undertaken during your service in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces. I urge you to work hard and attend as many training courses towards enhancing preparedness for a broader array of duties and assignments,” said President Mnangagwa.