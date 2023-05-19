  • Today Fri, 19 May 2023

EEG makes senior appointments

EEG makes senior appointments Economic Empowerment Group executive members during the appointments of its new Secretary General Tapiwanashe Chikondowa (second from right side)

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

The Economic Empowerment Group (EEG) has announced its new Secretary General Mr Tapiwanashe Chikondowa who fills the post which has been vacant since the death of provincial hero Mr Clifford Hlupeko.

Mr Hlupeko was the founding secretary general of EEG.

Announcing the appointment, acting EEG chairperson Mr Munyaradzi Kashambe said this was necessitated by the death of “our hardworking, astute, charismatic, a father, a hero par-excellence secretary general Hlupeko.”

“We are hereby appointing according to our constitution Section 64, the new secretary general.

“The character that we are appointing today fits well into the job, a hardworking man, businessman and also a religious person, Mr Tapiwanashe Chikondowa,” he said.

Mr Kashambe said since Mr Chikondowa was the EEG Mashonaland West provincial chairman, they have replaced him with an interim chairperson Mr Jeremiah Mkanganwi who will be substantive after three months depending on performance.

