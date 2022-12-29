EDelivers . . . 2022 at a glance in pictures

President Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga tour the new state-of-the art Natpharm Warehouse which was built through a grant from the People’s Republic of China. The new facility in Harare was funded through a US$25 million grant from the Chinese Government and will hold approximately 10 000 pallets of medicine
The Herald
A new era beckons for Beitbridge in Matabeleland South after President Mnangagwa officially commissioned some of the completed works under the ongoing US$300 million border modernisation and upgrade project. The project has transformed the face of the border town and created more than 2 000 jobs for locals in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and Vision 2030, which seeks to attain an upper middle-income economy
Upgrading of the 327km Beitbridge-Bulawayo highway will ease movement of people and enhance economic development. Construction of world-class roads and other infrastructure is in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) key priorities and is critical to the attainment of Vision 2030 of an empowered upper middle-income economy
The construction of 220 houses for border workers at Beitbridge is ahead of schedule by one month. The project is being implemented under the US$300 million Beitbridge Border Transformation initiative.
The construction of 220 houses for border workers at Beitbridge is ahead of schedule by one month. The project is being implemented under the US$300 million Beitbridge Border Transformation initiative.
Remarkable progress has so far been recorded on the construction of the Gwayi-Shangani Dam, with a holding capacity of 650 million cubic metres of water. A pipeline project is a major component of the National Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project (NMZWP), which was first mooted in 1912, but failed to take off. About 10 000 hectares of land for establishment of irrigation projects under the NMZWP will be established upon completion of the Gwayi-Shangani Dam
The imposing six-storey Parliament Building in Mount Hampden sitting on a 70-metre platform above the picturesque surrounding area, symbolically projecting legislative supremacy, is now 100 percent complete. The project was made possible by a grant from the People’s Republic of China through China-Aid. Feasibility studies were carried out by the Beijing Institute of Architectural Design Company Limited in 2015.
The establishment of the agro-industrial park of Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST) is advanced after the University received funding from Government towards equipping the innovation and agro-industrial park with state of-the-art irrigation infrastructure and equipment. MUAST is the only fully-fledged agricultural university in Zimbabwe and it covers 1 020 hectares with 400ha being arable and of that, 300ha cleared for cropping
The reconstruction of Mpilo Central Hospital doctors’ quarters that were gutted by a fire is now complete and awaits commissioning. Government was renovating three apartment buildings housing doctors at the referral hospital after a series of fires that occurred at the hospital in 2018, 2019 and last year
Expansion work is underway at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare. The US$153 million project entails expanding the international terminal building, aprons and the installation of four new air bridges and a VVIP pavilion. The project includes the upgrading of the ground lighting system and communication systems. The project is among flagship projects being implemented by the new dispensation, which emphasises tangible development. On completion, the airport will become a regional aviation hub handling about six million passengers annually
Construction of the multi-million-dollar Mbudzi traffic interchange created more than 700 new jobs and on completion will solve a traffic puzzle along the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway. The interchange is being constructed at the intersection of Simon Mazorodze, High Glen and Chitungwiza roads
The two-phased construction of the Marondera flats with four blocks accommodating 64 families being built in the first phase, while two blocks of flats would be constructed in the second phase that will benefit 32 families. In efforts to address the housing challenges, Government is spearheading the implementation of the National Housing Delivery Programme to provide 220 000 houses and flats by 2025 and over 470 000 homes by 2030
Steady progress has been made on the construction of the US$109 million Kunzvi Dam northeast of Harare. The project will augment Harare water supplies and provide direct feed to the northern and eastern suburbs. Kunzvi will also supply Chitungwiza and surrounding communities
The Stoneridge Health Centre was handed over to the Harare South community by President Mnangagwa this year. The construction of this clinic was made possible by the public private partnership between the Government of Zimbabwe and the Britain-based NMS Infrastructure LTD signed in 2019. The Stoneridge clinic is being run under an estimated $210 million investment by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, in collaboration with NMS Infrastructure.
The new Sherwood B 330/88kv substation being constructed by the Zesa Holdings has reached an advanced stage in Kwekwe. It will enhance the power utility’s electricity distribution network upon injection of an additional 600 megawatts to the national grid from the US$1,4 billion Hwange Thermal Power Station Unit 7 and 8