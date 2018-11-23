‘ED sincere on economic reforms’

From Africa Moyo in Nyanga

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is “sincere” in his efforts to transform the country’s economy through instituting measures such as roping technocrats into Government, and a raft of reforms such as fighting corruption and introducing salary cuts for top officials.

This was said yesterday by Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Development Professor Amon Murwira, while fielding questions during the 6th annual collective bargaining summit underway here.

Prof Murwira said sincerity seriously lacked in the previous administration resulting in economic downturn, whose effects are still being felt at the moment.

“I completely believe that His Excellency, Cde ED Mnangagwa is very sincere and that he is building a sincere team, and that we want to be a sincere nation.

“For me, I am completely convinced that when we are sincere, we can take this country forward, and that lack of sincerity will not help us,” said Prof Murwira.

He explained that sincerity was one of the key elements required for success.

Prof Murwira also said serious companies, and by extension nations, must have clear visions and aims if they were to move forward.

In this vein, Prof Murwira said “Vision 2030”, enunciated by President Mnangagwa with the aim of turning the country into a middle income economy with a per capita GDP of $3 500 in the next 11 years, is achievable if everyone pulled in the same direction.

“Our aim, at the end of the day – you and me – is a decent life for all Zimbabweans. I think it’s a good vision, isn’t it? A decent life for all Zimbabweans; and one of the milestones set by the Head of State (President Mnangagwa) is, ‘can we become an upper middle economy by 2030?’

“I think it’s a very good vision and is attainable. But it’s attainable from the point of view of national cohesion and national vision. We can disagree among ourselves but we cannot disagree with the national values.

“In fact we can agree to build and disagree to destroy. Visions are attained through actions . . .” said Prof Murwira.

The 6th annual collective bargaining summit is running under the theme, “Fighting inflation: saving jobs”.

The summit has brought together a number of officials from the private and public sectors.

Some of the delegates that made presentations yesterday included Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president Mr Peter Mutasa, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Deputy Director for Economic Research Division Dr Nebson Mupunga.

Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Permanent Secretary Dr Judith Kateera, who is reportedly outside the country, was represented by Mr Langton Ngorima, the Acting Director for Labour Administrations.

The summit ends tomorrow.