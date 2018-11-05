Econet restructures Kwese TV

Business Reporter

The Econet Group has streamlined its media business strategy and service offerings, to align them with the changes in the global digital and satellite broadcasting sector on the continent, according to a statement released by the company last week.

The change in strategy will result in significant changes to its Kwese TV offering which will, with effect from 1 Nov 2018, discontinue current channels and replace them with new free channel line up to be available immediately.

“Having been in the African market for almost two years, Kwesé has taken time to monitor subscriber viewing habits and preferences. These insights have guided our efforts to provide a product range that is aligned to market needs.

“Kwesé has seen a noticeable shift in consumer viewing habits namely; video consumption on mobile phones, and increased uptake of OTT services across our markets. It is with these changes in mind, that Kwesé is proud to announce its new streamlined product offering,” said the company in a statement.

“In focusing on three services (Kwesé Free Sports (KFS), Kwesé iflix and Kwesé Play) Kwesé will streamline its satellite television service. Our new bouquet will carry selected sports and general entertainment programming for a minimal fee.

“Customers who have already paid their subscriptions for the month of November, or in advance, will receive a refund.”

Kwese, which has managed to build a satellite TV business with 11 markets, was launched at a time when the global pay television industry was in transition while business models were evolving from traditional content right to linear broadcast channels.

“Repositioning is perfectly timed in response to market trends”, says Joe Hunda, Group president and chief executive of Econet Media.

He added that these changes will safeguard the future success of the business, which he says continues to make an indelible impact on Africa’s media industry.

Mr Hunda said that the revised business strategy will also ensure that Kwese TV continues to remain competitive within the industry.

“Refocusing our business offering across markets, is a strategy move which aligns OTT business and video-on-demand trends”

“This renewed focus on digital services will see us providing new compelling offers for our customer’s enjoyment,” he added.