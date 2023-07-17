Econet celebrates 25th anniversary by announcing ambitious rollout campaign of 1 000 base stations

Herald Corresspondent

Econet Wireless has formally launched an ambitious campaign to deploy and upgrade up to 1 000 base stations across the country over the next 12 months as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations.

The listed telecommunications and technology company, the largest firm in its industry category, celebrated its 25th anniversary last week with spectacular branding displays and impressive blue lights lighting the night skies on major buildings in Harare and Bulawayo last week.

But the blue chip company appears not to be sitting on its laurels with the announcement of the new network expansion campaign.

In adverts first flighted through the company’s digital media platforms yesterday, Econet said the network expansion campaign, branded “Amalevels Reloaded”, is aimed at improving the customer experience by expanding network coverage and quality, as well as providing faster mobile data speeds for its customers.

According to the company’s 2022 Annual Report, Econet already had 4 243 base stations, covering 93% of the population.

Last week Econet Wireless Zimbabwe’s Group CEO Dr Douglas Mboweni, speaking on the occasion of the company’s 25th anniversary, thanked Econet’s customers and said the company was committed to continuously improving customer experience.

“We are committed to improving customer experience by providing world-class telecommunications and digital services to all the people of Zimbabwe, and our investment in network infrastructure upgrades is part of that commitment,” he said.

Yesterday an Econet spokesman said the ‘Amalevels Reloaded’ campaign was part of the company’s ‘Hallo 25, Building Memories Together’ celebrations.

“It very much a part of the celebrations. We believe the best way to celebrate this milestone (of the 25th anniversary) with our customers it to do everything we can to improve their customer experience by upgrading the network,” the spokesman said.

Econet was founded by its Group Chairman, Mr Strive Masiyiwa, and launched its first commercial services on July 10, 1998. It was subsequently listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange a few months later and has since become one of the largest businesses in the country. It has invested billions of dollars in the economy and established itself as well a leader in social impact investment and financial inclusion.