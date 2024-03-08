Eaglesvale embraces e-learning

Mr Winston Makamure ( in green tie) with members of the PTA at the handover ceremony

Herald Reporter

Eaglesvale Junior School today received nine interactive boards as the institution enhances the use of the latest technologies in learning for its pupils.

The boards were sourced from China through fundraising initiatives by the school’s Parents Teachers Association.

The gadgets were handed over to the institution by the chairperson of the school’s board, Mr Winston Makamure.

In his remarks, Mr Makamure expressed his gratitude for the joint efforts by the PTA to improve their pupils’ learning through modern technologies.

“I am humbled that the parents, as ably led by the PTA, have secured the resources to buy these latest technologies so that they can be used by our pupils in their day-to-day learning,” he said.

The PTA chairperson, Ms Mufaro Hamadziripi said the new equipment would make the teachers’ work easier.

“We are here celebrating and to the teachers who are going to use these boards, we hope it will make their work easier,” she said.