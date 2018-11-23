Drogba hangs up his boots

LONDON. — Former Chelsea and Ivory Coast forward Didier Drogba has confirmed his retirement as a player.

The 40-year-old scored 164 goals in 381 appearances over two spells with Chelsea, helping them win the English Premier League four times and the Champions League soccer title in 2012, as well as four FA Cup triumphs and three League Cup victories. Drogba had been playing this season in the United States with Phoenix Rising, the second-tier club at which he is a co-owner.

The veteran forward had been expected to hang up his boots following the United Soccer League Cup final defeat by Louisville City earlier this month. And confirmation arrived on Wednesday evening as Drogba posted a picture of him as a youngster on his social media accounts, accompanied by a farewell message. He said: “When I think of the last 20 years of my professional career, looking at this picture can’t make me more proud of what I’ve achieved as a player but most importantly how this journey has shaped me as a man. “If anyone tells you your dreams are too big, just say thank you and work harder and smarter to turn them into reality. — Mailonline.