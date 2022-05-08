Dr Mnkandla appointed Kwekwe City Town Clerk

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

The Local Government Board has appointed Dr Lucia Mnkandla as substantive Town Clerk for Kwekwe City Council with immediate effect.

She has been acting town clerk for the city since 2017 when the city’s long-serving town clerk, Mr Emmanuel Musara retired.

According to a letter of appointment seen by this publication, Dr Mkhandla emerged on top of a host of other candidates who were vying for the local authority’s top job.

“After thorough deliberations and taking everything into account, the Local Government Board was satisfied with Mrs Mnkandla who had a distinct edge above the other candidates in terms of experience and exposure. The Local Government Board, on 28 January 2022 resolved through Resolution Number LGB 002/2022 and acting upon the powers vested in the Board approves the appointment of Mrs Lucia Mnkandla to the position of Town Clerk for City of Kwekwe,” read part of the letter dated 11 April.

Kwekwe mayor, Councillor Future Titora said it was long overdue for Dr Mkhandla to be confirmed.

“We are happy for her, it was long overdue and she deserves it,” she said.

In 2020, a resolution to appoint Dr Mnkandla as substantive town clerk following interviews that were conducted in 2019, but the Local Government Board overturned the decision and ordered that the interviews be readvertised citing some anomalies.

In 2021, following another round of interviews, Council again shortlisted three candidates for consideration, with Dr Mnkandla on top, for the position.

Former Kwekwe Chamber Secretary Mr Edward Mapara and Gweru Assistant Director of Finance Mr Owen Masimba were the other shortlisted candidates