DMM initiative triumphs as Mbire Goat Association conquers Harare markets

Monalisa Chikwengo

THE direct meat marketing (DMM) initiative introduced by the Zimbabwe Agricultural Growth Programme (ZAGP) is beginning to bear fruits with the Mbire Goat Association recently making a breakthrough in Harare markets and managing to sell 77 goats in two days.

By cutting out the middlemen and taking their high-quality goats directly to the Harare markets, the association was not only able to fetch higher prices but also had greater control over the entire supply chain, from breeding to processing.

Mbire Goat Producers Business Association chairperson, Mr Stephen Mtinta said the association’s commitment to DMM had paid off, as their high-quality goats had attracted a steady stream of buyers from the Harare markets.

“The goat meat and offal were sold over two days to four independent licensed butcheries and 22 independent buyers at a wholesale price of US$3, 30 and US$2, 20 per kilogramme respectively. The cost structure provides a better profit margin, as it elevates farmers to get wholesale price, averaging US$30 to US$50 per carcass other than farm gate prices, which range from US$15 to US$25 per goat,” he said.

Mbire goat producers’ association plays the role of supporting farmers backward and forward integration in the goat value chain.

“The role played by Mbire goat association in promoting sustainable agriculture and rural development in the area through mobilising farmers, aggregating goats, tagging and identification of goats is important. Afterwards, it has to organise movement permits, police clearances and transport to slaughter facilities in Harare,” he said.

The association is working with Government in organising and providing responsive training to issues emerging from the market.

“Farmers are trained on the importance of dosing, vaccination and dipping as these have an influence on meat and offal quality,” said Mr Mtinta.

There are currently three associations namely Mudzi, Buhera and Mbire that are taking turns to supply the Harare market with each of them targeting 100 goats per month.

Value Chain Alliance for Livestock Upgrading and Empowerment (VALUE) Project team leader, Mr Newton Chari revealed how the sale of goats via DMM was contributing to the growth and development of the agricultural sector in Zimbabwe.

“At least 3955 goats from 1038 farmers, giving a total of 50 tonnes of goat meat were sold through goat producers business associations directly to 60 meat outlets under the DMM approach, generating a revenue of US$167 777, 29 in just over a year,” he said.

The association’s commitment to direct meat marketing is transforming the meat industry with the ripple effects of their success certainly going to be felt across the country.

“In order to counteract inbreeding and cross their goats to generate larger carcass weights that attract more money on the market, groups have sold 2 352 goat breeding stock for US$108 361, 66,” he continued.