Devolution funds spur water development for cholera ravaged-Chegutu's Ward 8

Council machinery and staff work on the project

The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau
CHEGUTU Municipality has started repairing the piped water system that services Ward 8 which has been without running water for the past four years.

Water pipes were blocked in 2018 after the ward was ravaged by cholera which also resulted in the death of some residents.

The pipes were condemned as they were contaminated by the sewer system.

Council spokesperson, Mr Brian Nkiwane said the new pipelines purchased using devolution funds have been delivered for installation.

“We expect to have finished the installation within the next three weeks.

“We are putting a new water system altogether, as the old one had been blocked in 2018 following a cholera outbreak.

“Residents have been surviving from motorised boreholes drilled across the ward with the help of Government and non-governmental organisations,” he said.

