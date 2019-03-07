DEMBARE STRIKE DEAL

FOREIGN LEGION . . . Dynamos skipper Edward Sadomba (left) shares a lighter moment with the club’s imports - Herve Vincent Mbega, Ngandu Mangala and Ngahan Claude Junior - after the launch of the club’s sponsorship deal with Gold Leaf Tobacco at the National Sports Stadium yesterday. — Kudakwashe Hunda

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa described the unveiling of their $1 million sponsorship package by Gold Leaf Tobacco Zimbabwe as a momentous occasion which will help transform the bankrupt club.

The cigarette-manufacturing company, which has strong roots in South Africa, committed themselves to cushioning the giants for the next five years under their Rudland and George brand, as reported by The Herald earlier this week.

The deal will be renewed at the end of every season and could be reviewed upwards depending on the performance of the product on the market.

DeMbare, who have been struggling to pay their players following the expiry of their marriage with NetOne in December, received an initial chunk from the company last week to go towards the signing-on fees for new players and payment of salaries for January and February.

Their marriage with Gold Leaf Tobacco was formalised yesterday at a colourful event that was graced by their patron, Webster Shamu.

Gold Leaf Tobacco Zimbabwe were represented by one of their executives, Lovejoy Bamala and Hannah Rudland, who is the company’s marketing and sales manager.

With the financial challenges behind them, Mupfurutsa said the team, which is currently rebuilding under Lloyd Chigowe, will now exert all their energy towards reclaiming their place at the top of the domestic league.

DeMbare said they were still open to more partnerships, including NetOne, whom they are still negotiating with following the expiry of a $350 000 deal signed last year.

“We are confident Dynamos can reclaim its status as one of the best clubs on the continent. But to achieve that, Dynamos will need to reinvent itself and take a completely new trajectory.

“Today we are glad to announce that DeMbare have found a big partner to walk with in this new journey. A journey that we believe will take us back to the African safari in the not too distant future.

“Dynamos have not won the Premier Soccer League title since 2014. We have now gone for four seasons without laying our hands on that important silverware.

“The 2018 season was one season that we will want to quickly forget. You all saw what happened before a timely intervention from the executive helped change things.

“Our millions of supporters are not happy with that statistic. We all know DeMbare fans are demanding because they believe their team should always be up there with the best.

“They believe Dynamos should always be winning the championship and they should be forgiven for that belief because DeMbare are indeed a football giant that should always maintain its dominance in the top- flight league.

“Thankfully, I can safely tell you tonight that Dynamos have started walking along the path of recovery.’’

I can safely tell you Dynamos have found a wonderful partner keen to see glamour return at the Harare football giants. Gold Leaf Tobacco will provide Adidas kits for the Glamour Boys inscribed with their logo at the front and on the sleeve.

The company will also provide replicas for sale to the supporters to help the giants boost their revenue streams.

Gold Leaf Tobacco Zimbabwe representative Lovejoy Bamala challenged Dynamos to maintain high standards.

“Our partners Dynamos are a big brand and are at the heart of most Zimbabweans and when we were approached by the executive, led by Mr Mupfurutsa, about the financial challenges being experienced at the club, we thought of the sports fraternity as a whole and decided to take part in rescuing the club,’’ he said.