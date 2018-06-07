Delta unveils $160k in infrastructure

Codelia Mondela Bulawayo Bureau

DELTA Corporation has availed $160 000 towards infrastructure development in four schools in the southern region of the country as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Corporate executive manager, Ms Patricia Murambinda said the fund will be used to construct one school in four provinces of Matabeleland North and South, Masvingo and the Midlands.

Fairview Primary School in Matabeleland South, Macklenuck Primary School in Binga and Chihambakwe Primary School in Masvingo, are among the beneficiaries. Midlands is still on the selection process.

“Two projects are currently running while construction has begun at Chihambakwe Primary School for completion next year,” said Ms Murambinda.

“The Delta schools infrastructure programme’s main aim is to work collaboratively with the chosen community to construct learning facilities at one or two primary schools a year.

“The programme has been running for more than 10 years across the 10 provinces of Zimbabwe. This initiative includes construction of model classroom blocks, supply of furniture and other amenities.”

Ms Murambinda appealed to communities to offer their labour in moulding bricks and supplying water during the construction process in order to instil a sense of ownership, which is vital in the maintenance of these facilities. She said Delta was also running a $200 000 bursary scheme aimed at supporting gifted but under privileged students in the country.

“Under privileged students enrol for A’ Level and university studies, with a current enrolment of 60 learners every year,” she said.

Delta Corporation is a significant contributor to the Zimbabwean economy and provides employment to over 4 800 people. The firm’s operations support livelihoods through the upstream and downstream value chain partners in sourcing inputs and distribution and retailing of beverages.

“The multiplier effects of our operations permeate through the various facets of the economy, creating wealth and improving the communities in which we work,” said Ms Murambinda.