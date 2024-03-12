Cyprianos touches the sky

MARK OF A CHAMPION . . . Denilson Cyprianos stands on the podium as his country’s national anthem was being played following his gold medal triumph in Ghana.

Petros Kausiyo in ACCRA, Ghana

DENILSON CYPRIANOS touched the skies on Sunday night as Team Zimbabwe finally remembered how to win gold at the African Games.

Cyprianos’ gold ended a nine-year drought for Zimbabwe for the ultimate prize at the Games.

Team Zimbabwe last won gold when claiming three at the 11th edition of the quadrennial, continental sports showcase in Brazzaville, Congo in 2015.

As has traditionally been the case at the different editions of these Games, the swimming pool provided the theatre from where Zimbabwean athletes could live their dreams.

And this time it was United-based swimmer Cyprianos, who ensured Team Zimbabwe would have something to post on the medals table currently being led by Egypt with 55.

After setting the tone with a fine swim in the heats, Cyprianos did not look back as he powered to glory in the 200m backstroke in 2.01.96s.

The 21-year-old who hails from Bulawayo was overcome with emotions as emerged from the pool and later stood tall on the podium as the Zimbabwe anthem was being played in honour of his gold medal achievement.

“This is a very special moment for me,’’ an emotional Cyprianos said.

“I am so glad that I have started the competition with a good race and to win gold is extra special.

“It is the first of my three individual races and I am happy that I could do this for Team Zimbabwe.

“A lot of hard work has gone into this medal’’.

He attributed his podium finish to a never-say-die spirit.

“For everyone back home I just want to say that nothing is impossible, giving up is not an option’’.

Cyprianos, also revealed that he had to overcome the heartbreak of losing his father, who died two years ago before re-focussing on his swimming career.

“I dedicate this medal to my mum and all the staff at Cyprianos Electrical in Bulawayo who work so hard to ensure I get my upkeep in the United States taken care of.

“To the people of Bulawayo in the City of Kings and Queens, to all the people of Zimbabwe, this one is for you.

“I lost my dad a couple of years ago and I just wish he was here tonight to witness this.

“I want to also make special thanks to my coach in the US and my coaches back home in Zimbabwe for guiding me to be where I am today,’’ he said.

Cyprianos, chasing glory on three fronts, stayed in the hunt for more success after making it into last night’s 50m backstroke final. He emerged from the blue waters with the third fastest time from across all the heats, clocking 26.57 and behind South African and Algerian rivals Jonah Pool-Jones (26.07) and Abdellah Ardjoune (26.49).

On yet another good outing for Team Zimbabwe’s swimmers in the pool, Liam Davis qualified for the 200m breaststroke final in a time of 2.22.24 and a fifth-place ranking.

Davis was to face off against Algerian favourite Jaouad Syoud (2.18.12), South African pair of Ross Andrew (2.19.95) and Petrus Truter (2.21.23), while Namibia’s Ronan Winternaar.

Donata Katai worked her way into two finals in the 100m freestyle (1.04.97) and the 50m backstroke.

She swam the 50m race in 29.98 for a fifth-place ranking behind South Africa’s Tayla Joker (29.38) Zambian Mia Phiri (29.41), and Anne De Lange of South Africa who registered 29.98.

The 50m backstroke field will also be trying to eclipse two records held by Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Kirsty Coventry.

Coventry holds both the Games and African records in the 50m backstroke.

She set the Games Record in Algeria in 2007 with a time of 28.89 before bettering her standard when setting the African record in Monaco, France after stopping the clock on 28.08 on June 13, 2015.

Given the small field of six swimmers entered the 200m breaststroke, it meant Vhenekai Dhemba’s event became times final in which she was due to compete last night. Meanwhile, the Karate duo of Tanyaradzwa Ziwira and Tapiwa Nyikadzino left for home yesterday after completing their tour of duty here, albeit, without much success.

The Triathlon side, led by Andy Kuipers are expected in Accra early this morning ahead of the start of their competitions on Thursday.