Cybercity cements 2nd Republic’s new action thrust

COMMENCEMENT of construction works at the multi-million dollar Cybercity in Harare’s Mt Hampden area attests to the Second Republic’s action-oriented approach, President Mnangagwa has said.

On Saturday it was a hive of activity at the US$500 million Cybercity in the New Harare area with contractors clearing the piece of land where ultra-modern villas, shopping malls, high-tech malls, and a 40-storey commercial tower will be built.

This is all coming just a few months after President Mnangagwa led the groundbreaking ceremony for the modern city that catapults Zimbabwe to the summit of modernisation and development in the fourth industrial revolution.

This smart city, which is being built on 50 hectares, demonstrates President Mnangagwa’s commitment to fulfilment of projects.

Yesterday President Mnangagwa said investor confidence is growing towards Zimbabwe.

“Investor confidence is growing in Zimbabwe! This weekend construction began on the multi-million-dollar Cybercity in Mount Hampden. Under my leadership we shall open the door to more investment and build a brighter future for our country. Action, not words!” he wrote on microblogging platform Twitter.

On Sunday, Bitumen World Chief Executive Officer Mr Andre Zietsman told our sister paper The Sunday Mail that they are on the ground.

“We are on the ground now, we are going to be part of the new Cybercity and this is an exciting project,” said Mr Zietsman.

The futuristic Cybercity, which is being built at an estimated cost of US$500 million, is being developed by United Arab Emirates-based industrial conglomerate Mulk International.

Its commencement demonstrates growing investor confidence towards Zimbabwe, and that reality has since knocked out the negative perception which haunted Zimbabwe before the dawn of the Second Republic.

Mr Shaji Ul Mulk, Mulk International Chairman, was ecstatic about the project’s commencement.

“This is a very big day for us, we have appointed Bitumen to do all the road works and construct the dams and other infrastructure.

“I would like to thank your President (Mnangagwa) for his support towards this project.

“I would also like to thank all Government ministries that made this come true, we are in the process of scouting for the major contractor for the buildings.”

Asked about his experiences in setting up the project, Mr Mulk said: “There is drastic change in Zimbabwe because of President Mnangagwa, all our papers were processed with ease, and the environment is very friendly for the investor.”

One man who has worked tirelessly for the successful implementation of the project is Special Presidential Investment Advisor, Mr Paul Tempter Tungwarara, who brought the Dubai-based investors.

“We are very excited about the commencement of Cybercity, special thanks to the President for opening the door for investors. Indeed this shows that Zimbabwe is open for business.

“We would like also to thank the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, the Ministry of Local Government and Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the role they played in making this dream come true.

“This project has proved that our President is a pragmatic leader who puts words into action, more investors are on their way,” said Mr Tungwarara, who is also group chairman of Prevail Group.