Covid-19 hits Marondera primary school

Andrew Muvishi

Mashonaland East Correspondent

At least 23 pupils and seven staff members at Godfrey Huggins Primary School in Marondera have tested positive for Covid-19.

Marondera district medical officer Dr Delight Madoro said all those who tested positive were now in isolation.

“Today, 23 children and seven staff members at Godfrey Huggins Primary School have tested positive and all are in isolation, on medication and in good spirits,” he said.

“Those pupils who tested positive are all boarders and their parents were contacted. According to Ministry of Health and Child Care protocols, boarders can only be collected by their parents after 10 days of isolation.”

Meanwhile, 232 positive cases were also identified from 755 samples tested in Mashonaland East Province yesterday.