Breaking News
Elderly praise First Lady’s efforts

Elderly praise First Lady’s efforts

ELDERLY people in Manicaland Province yesterday showered First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa with praises for teaching ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Covid-19 cases rise to 42

16 May, 2020 - 00:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Covid-19 cases rise to 42

The Herald

Herald Reporter

Four more people, all travellers from South Africa or in official quarantine on their return to Zimbabwe, have tested positive for Covid-19 bringing the number of confirmed cases to 42.

None of the new patients appear to have been infected within Zimbabwe.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Child Care reported that four people had tested positive for Covid-19: one was from Mashonaland East and one from Harare, both being travellers from South Africa.

The other two were from a quarantine centre in Mashonaland West.

“To date we have 42 confirmed cases, 13 recoveries, four deaths and 25 active cases since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020,” read the statement.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting