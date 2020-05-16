Covid-19 cases rise to 42

Herald Reporter

Four more people, all travellers from South Africa or in official quarantine on their return to Zimbabwe, have tested positive for Covid-19 bringing the number of confirmed cases to 42.

None of the new patients appear to have been infected within Zimbabwe.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Child Care reported that four people had tested positive for Covid-19: one was from Mashonaland East and one from Harare, both being travellers from South Africa.

The other two were from a quarantine centre in Mashonaland West.

“To date we have 42 confirmed cases, 13 recoveries, four deaths and 25 active cases since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020,” read the statement.