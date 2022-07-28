Court accepts pictures as exhibit in CCC members trial

Senior Court Reporter

THE State yesterday tendered into court record as evidence pictures taken from CCTV footage extracted from shops at Belgravia, in Harare, where CCC members Joana Mamombe and Cecelia Chimbiri were allegedly spotted buying food on the day they claimed to have been abducted in 2020.

Mr Michael Reza, appearing for the State, tendered the exhibits through witness, Detective Chief Inspector Richard Mhlanga Muvhuro, who is the Officer-in-Charge of CID Cyber Unit.

Det Chief Insp Muvhuro was responsible for downloading and printing the pictures.

Mamombe and Chimbiri, through their lawyer Mr Alec Muchadehama, had objected to the tendering of the photographs, arguing that the State had not laid a foundation of how the pictures were downloaded.

Mr Muchadehama argued that they were not told of the gadgets that were used in downloading and printing of the pictures. He added that the pictures were annotated, which was prejudicial to his clients.

In his response, Mr Reza said the pictures were valuable to the State case.

He said the annotation was for guiding and showing cars of interest on the pictures since there was a number of them parked at the same place.

Chief Magistrate Mrs Faith Mushure overruled the objection and accepted the pictures as exhibits. Mamombe and Chimbiri are expected back in court on August 5 for trial continuation.