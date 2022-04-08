Corrupt urban councils under fire

Fungai Lupande Mash Central Bureau

Urban councils have been criticised by the Government for collecting money from residents without providing waste collection services.

During a recent clean-up campaign led by President Mnangagwa in Shamva, Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu said those misappropriating ratepayers’ money will face the wrath of the law.

The fees need to be spent on waste collection and equipment.

He said the poor service delivery comes while the urban council was receiving waste collection levy from residents.

“This money is not used for that and this is unacceptable. Those found in violation of the law will be dealt with,” he said.

“A clean and safe environment is a fundamental right enshrined in our Constitution. We will be failing you President, as a constitutional person, if this right is not realised. A clean environment is everyone’s right and it calls for responsibility and an active role to achieve.”

Minister Ndlovu commended community-based organisations for playing an important role in waste management.

“These are groups or small enterprises involved in environmental activities including recycling waste materials with income generation as the motivation and environmental cleanliness being the ultimate goal,” he said.

“I call upon robust community-based waste management initiatives.

“The target is to establish a more participatory and holistic waste management agenda to complement the local authority’s obligation.”

The minister said single use plastic packaging and non-biodegradable plastics remain a major source of pollution.

“Although plastics are widely used, there is a need to reduce the use and adopt environmentally-friendly sources.

“The ministry has started putting modalities for its reduction as a way of reducing plastic pollution. Your vision, President, for a litter free society can only be achieved if we reduce or eliminate reliance on single use non-biodegradable plastics,” he said.

“My ministry remains in charge of the coordination role of the noble clean-up initiative.

“The programme encourages horizontal and vertical linkages, cooperation, collaboration, and synergies among stakeholders to keep the environment litter free and clean for the benefit of all citizens.

“Such an arrangement makes a difference in our rural service centres, towns and cities with continuous cooperation across all sectors of the economy and society.

“My ministry is calling upon industrialists to embrace this mechanism to promote sustainable waste management in the country.”

In Mashonaland Central, community-based organisations have been established in Mvurwi, Bindura, Dotito, Shamva and Centenary.

The groups receive training from the Environmental Management Agency and they are making pavement bricks, hats, handbags among other accessories.

The agency has engaged stakeholders in supporting the organisations through providing transport of recycled material and linking the groups to the market.