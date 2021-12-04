Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (04 December 2021)

The Herald
New Cases: 17
Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 61,966
Active Cases: 611
Total Recovered: 58, 816 (2 New) (Recovery rate: 95%)
Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 3 (0 New)
New Discharges from Treatment Units: 0
Total Test Conducted: 445,865 (588 New) (Positivity rate: 2.89%)
Total Deaths: 2,307 (0 New) (CFR: 3.72%)
Vaccination:
First Dose AstraZeneca: 854,046 (7560 New)
Second Dose AstraZeneca: 335,247 (1,674 New)
Full Dose Johnson&Johnson: 281,658 (422 New)
Total Fully Vaccinated: 616,905 (2,096 New)
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.