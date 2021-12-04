Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (04 December 2021)

New Cases: 17

Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 61,966

Active Cases: 611

Total Recovered: 58, 816 (2 New) (Recovery rate: 95%)

Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 3 (0 New)

New Discharges from Treatment Units: 0

Total Test Conducted: 445,865 (588 New) (Positivity rate: 2.89%)

Total Deaths: 2,307 (0 New) (CFR: 3.72%)

Vaccination:

First Dose AstraZeneca: 854,046 (7560 New)

Second Dose AstraZeneca: 335,247 (1,674 New)

Full Dose Johnson&Johnson: 281,658 (422 New)

Total Fully Vaccinated: 616,905 (2,096 New)

