Construction works start at Zim Cyber City

Herald Reporter

CONSTRUCTION works at the state-of-the-art Zimbabwe Cyber City in Mount Hampden, just outside Harare, have started in earnest as the country braces for an unprecedented real estate development boom.

The Zim Cyber City is being developed by Mulk International owned by Dubai-based billionaire, Mr Shaji Ul Mulk.

The huge project was proposed to President Mnangagwa by Mr Mulk during the President’s visit to the United Arab Emirates.

President Mnangagwa then invited Mr Mulk to develop the project in Mt Hampden.

The contract for the civil works has been awarded to Bitumen World, and the first phase of the massive project has already started, with the aim of ensuring that roads, sewer trenching and water reticulation systems are in place to pave way for the construction of the proposed smart city.

It comprises 250 homes, including 80 luxury villas with green spaces, offices and commercial spaces connected to Artificial Intelligence (AI) as well as a digital transport system.

The Zim Cyber City is the first real estate investment in Zimbabwe channelled through the Zimbabwe Global Investments (ZGI) Special Economic Zone (SEZ) programme, approved by President Mnangagwa and awarded through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development and Investment Promotion.

ZGI is Mulk International’s investment arm in Zimbabwe.

Chief executive officer of ZGI, Ms Tendayi Hlupo-Mamvura, yesterday said the company had already obtained the all-important Environmental Impact Assessment permit and work had already started.

“The real work starts now and as you can see, heavy equipment is already on the ground to start civil works.

“We are excited with the project especially given that there will be a new city in this Mt Hampden area and Zim Cyber City has started the ball rolling.

“The added advantage is that Government has also started upgrading the major roads to the new city and Parliament, and also the road to Charles Prince Airport.

“From now on, it’s all systems go. Our sales office is also busy and obviously those interested can do so quickly as the villas are selling quickly,” she said.

Ms Hlupo-Mamvura said Phase One, which is scheduled to be completed in 15 months, will have 50 villas and two homes as well as 7 500 m2 of waterbody and a dedicated area for duty free shopping and restaurants.

“It will take a lot of hard work but we will get there and on time,” she said.

The Zim Cyber City is further evidence of the success story of the Government’s engagement and re-engagement policy under the leadership of President Mnangagwa.