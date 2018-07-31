Constitution now available in 16 languages

Daniel Nemukuyu Senior Reporter

COPIES of the Constitution of Zimbabwe are now available in all the country’s 16 official languages to ensure everyone understands and accesses the supreme law of the country without any barriers. The supreme law of the country is now available in sign language and discs will be distributed to the intended beneficiaries.

The Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, with the assistance of its partners, translated the Constitution into Shona, Ndebele, Sotho, Venda, Tonga, Nambya, Chibarwe, English, Koisan, Ndau, Shangani, Sign Language, Tswana, Chewa and Kalanga.

The translation and production of the 16 versions of the Constitution was in fulfilment of Government’s constitutional mandate.

The Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs last week officially launched the translated versions at a colourful ceremony held in Harare.

In a speech read on his behalf, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said the production of the translated versions was a milestone for the Government.

“The launch of these versions of the Constitution epitomises our firm commitment to the duty of promoting and upholding the Constitution.

“Translation of the Constitution into various officially recognised languages deepens our resolve to consolidate the social and cultural gains achieved by the constitutionalisation of the Zimbabwean languages,” he said.

The minister said Government should now focus on raising funds for bulk printing and distribution of the copies of the Constitution.

“There is therefore need to mobilise more resources for bulk printing and distribution of the translated versions to the general populace as part of information dissemination.

“Any support from cooperating partners is most welcome,” said Minister Ziyambi.

In March this year, the ministry announced the completion of the translation work in respect of the first four languages – Shona, Ndebele, Tonga and Kalanga.

Yesterday the ministry celebrated the successful translation of the supreme legislative document into 11 other languages.

These are Chewa, Chibarwe, Nambya, Ndau, Tswana, Venda, Xhosa, Shangani, Sotho, Sign Language and Koisan.