COMESA develops regional policy on solar products

Elita Chikwati Features Editor

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) has developed regional policy frameworks to assist member states curb the proliferation of low-quality solar energy products in the region.

The low-quality products have eroded the confidence in the reliability of solar energy as a viable solution to electrification challenges in the COMESA region.

The frameworks will also address the issue of variances in customs duties across the region and the proliferation of low-quality solar energy products which have eroded the confidence in the reliability of solar energy as a viable solution to electrification challenges in the COMESA region.

Studies have also revealed that the high level of variances in customs duties across the region has been a hindrance to trade and the adoption of off-grid renewable technologies.

In a statement, COMESA said so far they have developed the COMESA Model Solar Standards, the COMESA Model Common Customs Tariff Framework for Solar Products and COMESA Model Energy Policy.

These were presented to experts in energy, customs and standards from member states during a validation in Lusaka which ends today.

The model solar standards and customs tariffs are intended to promote common standards across the region to spur trade among the member states. This will enable the manufacturing of products in any country for sale anywhere without fear of standards incompatibility.

The model standards have been vetted by the International Electrochemical Commission (IEC) and the African Electrotechnical Standardization Commission (AFSEC).

The COMESA Model Energy Policy is meant to provide a framework with key issues that should be included in energy policies at the member states’ level.

The Policy was developed in 2008 and has become imperative to review it to cover emerging issues including climate change, e-mobility and renewable energy.

COMESA director of infrastructure Mr Jean-Baptiste Mutabazi said most COMESA member states were lagging behind with regard to the development of energy infrastructure even though commendable progress had been made over the years.

The validation workshop was supported under the Regional Infrastructure Finance Facility (RIFF), which is a World Bank-supported project for facilitating an enabling environment and providing credit financing for infrastructure investment in the COMESA and the Trade and Development Bank.

RIFF is a $425 million project co-implemented by TDB and COMESA. The Project aims to promote economic transformation and regional integration in Eastern and Southern Africa by extending long-term development capital to catalyse private sector investment into infrastructure.

TDBs share is a credit component of $415 million.

Under the RIFF project, COMESA is providing technical assistance to member states through the development of various policy and regulatory frameworks, assisting Member States in domesticating these frameworks, facilitating peer-to-peer learning, and organising capacity-building initiatives.

“We, therefore, stand ready to support our Member States towards the achievement of their goals and aspirations,” said Mr Mutabazi.

“I, therefore, urge member states with needs that fall within the objectives of the RIFF project to notify the Secretariat of their needs.”

Zambia Ministry of Energy director, Mr Arnold Simwaba, said with advancements in solar technology and the reduction in price, solar technology would form part of the energy mix for electricity generation and off-grid solar will also be a viable alternative for electrification.

“To ensure that our people are protected from poor quality products we need to have standards that the region can use as a benchmark,” he added.