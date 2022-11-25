Comesa commits to boost food security

Elita Chikwati Features Editor

Ministers responsible for agriculture, natural resources and environment from COMESA member states have undertaken to develop and implement the digital Regional Food Balance Sheet (RFBS) initiative to boost food security in the region.

This undertaking covers similar efforts targeted at strengthening agri-food data and information system in the region which will enable informed policy, investment, and trade decisions, and for emergency food and livelihood response in a rapidly changing environment.

The RFBS initiative is designed to provide data, messaging and information that governments, the private sector and development organisations require to make informed investments, create and implement policies.

The initiative was developed in collaboration with the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), supported by the UK Foreign Office, the Commonwealth and Development Office, the USAID, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation.

In a virtual meeting yesterday, the Ministers of Agriculture pledged to promote and implement initiatives that contribute to reducing post-harvest losses, improve agriculture commodity aggregation and storage, and enhance competitive access to markets and trade in the region and internationally.

“We commit ourselves to enhancing access to production inputs, services and improved technologies including leveraging digital technologies to drive agriculture and livestock production and productivity,” the Ministers stated in a joint declaration at the end of the meeting.

The ministers urged members states and the COMESA Secretariat to further develop and implement policies, regulations, programmes, and support quality infrastructure development to enhance plant and animal health, improve the quality and safety standards and competitiveness of agricultural commodities and food products in the region.

Addressing the ministers, COMESA secretary general Mrs Chileshe Kapwepwe said the organisation would continue to deploy skills and efforts in designing policies and instruments to hasten agricultural growth, facilitate trade and investment among its Member States and with the rest of the world.

“Driving vibrant, equitable and sustainable agricultural and rural development in our region requires strategic and coordinated investments in social and economic infrastructure.

“This is what will enable our rural communities to engage in dynamic and rewarding economic activities,” she said.

Other key initiatives to support member states include policy and strategy development on climate change, review of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and upscaling Climate Smart Agriculture, development of a regional Blue Economy Strategy and the development of the

COMESA Regional Guidelines for the Establishment, Operation/Management of Warehouse Receipt System for Agricultural Commodities.

Representatives of COMESA cooperating partners including Dr Appollos Nwafor, (AGRA) Mr Joseph Silavwe (European Union Delegation to Zambia and COMESA) Mr Patrice Talla (Food and Agriculture Organisation also addressed the meeting.

This meeting was preceded by the 8th joint technical meeting on agriculture, environment and natural resources on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The 9th joint meeting of the ministers will be hosted in Egypt.