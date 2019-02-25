Colombian opposition rejects Guaido’s call to invade Venezuela

BOGOTA. – Former Presidential candidate and leader of Colombia Humana Movement Gustavo Petro, rejected Sunday the stand of self-proclaimed president in charge, Juan Guaido of planning a military intervention in his own country.

“In the name of millions of Colombians who want peace for Colombia, asked Guaido to put himself on the side of peace, not to call for an invasion which would be suicide for Latin America which would blaze in violence my own country”, said in Twitter the Senator Petro.

Petro criticised that the Venezuelan opposition leader opted openly for a war option against Venezuela, after the failure of the coup d’état against the constitutional government of President Nicolas Maduro.

“After his failure of not choosing the way to open a real dialogue in his country, he openly asks for a foreign military intervention, without considering the hundreds of thousands of compatriots who would die”, he commented.

He also pointed to Washington’s pick for its intervention plans against the Bolivarian government that opt for war to silence the Venezuelan people’s will is an act of fascism.

When a US military invasion is demanded, one is always thinking of exterminating the way those persons think and also those people who massively take to Caracas streets? Is it not a barbaric action, is it not fascism? Not accepting difference?

Senator Petro accompanied his reflection with a video of images of the multitudinary demonstration yesterday in support of President Maduro during the mobilisation in the streets of Caracas.

Last night, Juan Guaido announced over social networks that he would ask the international community to have all options open to overthrow the legitimate government of President Maduro.

Guaido also confirmed on Twitter that he would take part in the meeting of the Lima Group Monday in Bogota, where he will meet with US vice president Mike Pence.

Guaido, considered by Caracas as a puppet at the service of the Trump’s administration, said he would evaluate with his allies the possible actions inside and out of Venezuela.

Simultaneously and also from the social networks, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, threatened “to take action” against Caracas for preventing the entry of the supposed humanitarian aid.

“Now is the moment to act”, added Pompeo.

Today, Congresswoman Sandra Ramirez, of the party Fuerza Alternativa del Común, said the right wings of Latin America have kneeled before the master of the North to crown the objective of snatching the wealth from sister Venezuela. – Prensa Latina/HR