Climate change worsening lives of women: Hichilema

LUSAKA. – Zambia on Tuesday joined the rest of the world in commemorating this year’s International Women’s Day with President Hakainde Hichilema expressing concern that climate change was worsening the lives of women, especially in rural parts of the country.

The Zambian president said the negative effect of climate change has forced women in rural areas to walk long distances in search of firewood, water and food.

“The government recognizes climate change as a serious issue that needs to be addressed to ameliorate the suffering of women,” he said during the commemoration in Lusaka, the country’s capital.

The theme for this year’s commemoration is “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow”.

The Zambian president said the theme was appropriate as it comes at a time when the world was being ravaged by the negative effects of climate change, a situation that was threatening the achievement of sustainable economic development.

According to him, the effects of climate change especially on women should be viewed as a human rights issue, adding that the government was determined to find solutions to the challenges that women are facing.

He further underscored the importance of gender equity and equality in ensuring sustainable national development.

Coumba Mar Gadio, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Zambia, commended the Zambian government for the advancement of women’s empowerment through the appointment of women to key positions.

She said the UN will continue working with the government in ensuring more women’s inclusion in decision-making positions. – Xinhua