Chunga speaks on FC Platinum exit

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

MOSES CHUNGA says FC Platinum’s failure to even score a goal in four CAF Champions League group matches is a wake-up call for the standards of the domestic Premiership.

The Zvishavane side became the first Zimbabwean side to fail to score even a goal in four Champions League group games.

“I am not saying FC Platinum failed to achieve their aims and objectives,’’ said Chunga.

“Those things are for FC Platinum themselves.

“Maybe they were just aiming to reach the group stages and nothing else. But, as the country’s flag carriers, they ought to have done better than what they did.

“They were outclassed and heavily exposed at this stage.

“Of course, it was their first time, but I still remember Monomotapa also reached the group stage and were not bundled out after just four games without scoring a goal.

“CAPS United also reached the group stages of the Champions League just two years ago and they were never tourists.

“Despite lacking a sound financial muscle, they fought gallantly.’’

Chunga said the Zvishavane side’s challenges in attack were reflective of the general shortage of good strikers in the country.