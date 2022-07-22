Chiwoniso Maraire tribute concert set for Sunday

Arts Reporter

Performers at the tribute concert for the late mbira songstress Chiwoniso Maraire have said they are ready for action.

Maraire died in 2013 a year after the death of her ex-husband musician Andy Brown, with whom she had two daughters, Chengeto and Chiedza.

The commemorations are spearheaded by Chengeto under the name “A Night of Ancient Voices” at Ela the Garden, Newlands, Harare this Sunday.

It will feature local artistes such as Clive Monomukundu, Bryan K, Chengeto, Jacob Mafuleni, Victor Kunonga , Wowrae Percussion, Ulenni Okandlovu, The Cleff Music, Tendex and Tony Capone.

In an interview with one of the headliners, Monomukundu said was ready to take part in the commemoration.

“I am happy to be participating at this event as a personal friend to the late Chiwoniso, as well as a fellow artist,” he said.

“I first worked with Chiwoniso in 2007 and 2008 when we toured Europe together soon after I left the Black Spirits. She is one of the best bosses I ever worked for. So it is an honour to be participating in the event.”