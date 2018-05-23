Chiwenga to launch livestock programme

Patrick Chitumba Midlands Bureau Chief

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga today headlines the launch of the artificial insemination programme under the livestock revitalisation programme in Zvishavane.

He will also officiate at the hand over of Mandava stadium.

The livestock revitalisation programme launch for Midlands and Masvingo provinces is targeting artificial insemination of 30 000 cattle by the end of 2019 and is being done by the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society in conjunction with Mimosa Mines and Buy Zimbabwe.

Buy Zimbabwe chief executive Mr Munyaradzi Hwengwere said VP Chiwenga will be accompanied by Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement, Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri (Retired), Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo and Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando.

“The artificial insemination programme launch for Midlands and Masvingo will be held at Mimosa Mine tomorrow (today) as a way of improving the herd of cattle we have in the two provinces.

“The programme is targeting to have 30 000 cattle artificially inseminated by the end of 2019 and we expect about 20 000 bulls and heifers out of the programme,” said Mr Hwengwere.

He said ZAS, the departments of water and fisheries and livestock and veterinary services approached mining companies like Mimosa Mine for resources for the programme to be a success.

The livestock artificial insemination programme was launched this year by Government in Insiza targeting Matabeleland North and South provinces.

According to the programme, after touring Mimosa surface mine, VP Chiwenga will launch the artificial insemination programme and bull donation at the mine before officiating at the Mandava stadium hand over ceremony.

The cattle breeds that will be used as part of the livestock revitalisation programme are the Boran, Tuli and Mashona.

These breeds will help improve communal livestock by providing pedigree strength associated with each cattle type.

Mimosa’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes started to take a strategic perspective in the 1990s, substantially contributing to community development.

Mimosa values community engagement in its approach to CSR and holds liaison meetings on a quarterly basis in order to enable community leaders to take the lead in defining CSR initiatives that respond to their priorities.

The company also has a wider scope of influence outside its immediate environment and participates in countrywide activities that cover a wide spectrum of disciplines mostly in health and education.

Established in 1895, the ZAS is arguably the biggest private member-driven society in Zimbabwe.

The ZAS’ mandate is to promote agriculture and its supporting activities and to facilitate agricultural development that ultimately impacts positively on rural livelihoods.