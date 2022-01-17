Chitungwiza demolishes illegal stalls

An unidentified man collects his stuff from an illegal structure which was demolished by council at Makoni Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza yesterday. — Picture: Innocent Makawa

Blessings Chidakwa Municipal Reporter

Chitungwiza Municipality has started demolishing illegal vending stalls across the town as part of the ongoing blitz to clean up Harare Metropolitan province.

The stalls emerged under the watch of MDC-led councils, whose officials have over the years, turned a blind eye on the mess.

Municipal police were yesterday leading the demolitions while armed Zimbabwe Republic Police officers were on standby in case of violent clashes.

The demolished structures were in Makoni Shopping Centre, Zengeza 2 along Hombarume Road, Unit L and C-Junction.

While some had heeded a council ultimatum issued last Friday and removed their wares and illegal structures, others remained defiant and lost valuables.

At Makoni Shopping Centre, among the demolished structures was a container situated opposite Chicken Inn which had been divided into shops.

A few metres from the container, some traders whose structures were demolished, could be seen removing valuables such as metal sheets for reuse.

Chitungwiza acting town clerk Mrs Evangelista Machona yesterday said the demolitions were targeting all illegal structures especially along road servitudes.