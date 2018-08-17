Chitembwe takes professional approach

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe says his men will not underrate any team as they face Herentals at Rufaro tomorrow.

The Green Machine beat Black Rhinos 1-0 at the same venue last weekend.

Herentals needed a miraculous comeback to score twice in time added on and rescue a point against Yadah Stars.

“Herentals have done a lot of good things this season and we have also done a lot so let’s not talk of what each team has done this season,” said Chitembwe.

“We are CAPS United and we know how to approach these matches. We are giving ourselves a chance to win this match.

“We are preparing so hard for this match so that we have a chance in the game. Obviously, Herentals are a good team as they have shown that in this marathon.

“We beat them the last time around, but all that counts for nothing as Saturday’s (tomorrow) match is a new game altogether.

“We are playing in the same league and we both stand a good chance of winning. The match will be tough, but at the end of the day we want to bag maximum points.”

Chitembwe said CAPS United will always play to try and win every match they were involved in.

“We are in a marathon and we have to keep on pushing so that we remain competitive,” said the coach.

“We have to finish the season strongly and the dream should be kept alive by collecting as many points as we can.

“Obviously, we have not been scoring in the past matches, but the fact that we have been able to go back to the drawing board and came strongly with that goal, which turned out to be the winner against Black Rhinos, shows that we know what we are doing.

“It’s not about scoring two or more goals that wins matches.

“What is important at the end of the day is winning matches.

“At the end of day we are happy because we are focusing on winning and not scoring ten goals.’’

CAPS United have 35 points after 21 matches and are 14 points behind leaders FC Platinum while Herentals are 10th with 26 points.