China’s home appliance exports surge

25 Nov, 2022 - 00:11 0 Views
0 Comments
China’s home appliance exports surge

The Herald

BEIJING. – The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup is driving up China’s home appliance exports to the Middle East, with color TVs, air conditioners and projectors among the most popular goods, and Middle Eastern and African markets along the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) route are becoming hot targets for Chinese appliance firms, industry data showed.

In the first 10 months of 2022, China’s exports of home appliances to the League of Arab States, including Qatar, rose by 11.21 percent on a yearly basis, while exports of colour TVs alone increased by 29 percent year-on-year, according to data from the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products.

The World Cup also gave a boost to cross-border e-commerce. According to AliExpress, the global retail online marketplace under Alibaba Group, sales of China-made foosball tables in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) surged 120 percent and that of couches jumped 800 percent year-on-year over the past month.

Meanwhile, sales of Chinese projectors on the platform in the Middle East in October rose 120 percent year-on-year.

Liang Zhenpeng, a senior industry analyst, attributed the rapid sales growth in the Middle East to local residents’ demand for watching the World Cup but more importantly, the increasingly high-end brand image of Chinese home appliance makers on the back of their technological innovation and improved after-sales services. – Global Times

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting