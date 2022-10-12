China’s global home decor brand enters Zim

Business Reporter

OPPEIN Group, China’s number-one kitchen and customised home décor brand and the world’s largest cabinetry manufacturer is coming to Zimbabwe after a local company Kavod Sati acquired the franchise rights.

The local showroom will be launched at the Sam Levy Village shopping mall in the plush suburb of Borrowdale in Harare tonight.

“It’s an event that we are all looking forward to and we are excited that we have managed to bring one of the most popular global brands to Zimbabwe,” Oppein Zimbabwe showroom manager Mrs Carol Chirairo told this publication in an interview this morning.

Founded in 1994 by Chinese billionaire Yao Liangsong, Oppein designs and manufactures high-quality kitchens, wardrobes, bespoke home furniture, bathroom products, interior doors, aluminum windows, doors, and home furnishing and products range are cable offering one-stop home décor products and solutions.

Sales of kitchen cabinet sets reached 830 000 last year, ranking number one in the global kitchen industry.

In 2021, Oppein’s sales turnover reached US$3,14 billion, making it its 28th consecutive year of growth. Output and sales of cabinets reached six million sets.

Its products are exported to 118 countries around the world. The total market value of Oppein exceeded 100 billion yuan (US$15,3 billion) in March 2021.

In overseas markets, what distinguishes Oppein from its competitors is the Italian designs, European quality, one-stop whole-house products and solutions and reliable local services.

Oppein Group says it “takes great pride in its extensive franchise distribution system.”

“We have a productive showroom operation model and thoughtful support policies to help the franchisees win. Currently, we have a remarkable number of over 7 200 franchise showrooms worldwide to serve local retail businesses,” says Oppein.