Chinamasa new acting Zimra commissioner

Thupeyo Muleya

Beitbridge Bureau

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) board yesterday appointed its Commissioner for Revenue Assurance, Ms Regina Chinamasa, as the acting Commissioner-General.

She takes over from Mr Rameki Masaire, who retired from Zimra at the close of business yesterday.

Ms Chinamasa assumes the new role from today, with the board indicating that it was seized with the need to hire a substantive Commissioner-General.

Zimra board vice chairperson, Mrs Josephine Matambo, made the announcement in a statement yesterday.

She said Ms Chinamasa was a tax expert with 28 years of experience in revenue mobilisation and enforcement of compliance to fiscal laws.

“Currently, she is the Commissioner for Revenue Assurance in which position she is credited for introducing various processes that are plugging revenue leakages through modern investigative and compliance systems,” said Mrs Matambo.

“She also has vast experience in the fields of domestic taxes and customs and excise.”

Ms Chinamasa started her career as a tax assessor in 1994 in the Department of Taxes and joined the investigations division at the inception of Zimra in 2001.

She rose through the ranks in Zimra and was credited with leading various strategic and transformative initiatives and processes, some of which, have resulted in improved stakeholder engagements, compliance levels, and reinforcement and strengthening on revenue collection processes for Zimra.