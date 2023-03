Men dig in search of survivors and victims in the mud and debris left by Cyclone Freddy in Chilobwe, Blantyre, Malawi.

The Red Cross Society of China has decided to provide the Malawi Red Cross Society and the Mozambique Red Cross Society with $100,000 and $50,000 in cash, respectively, as emergency humanitarian assistance.

The two African countries sustained heavy casualties and losses during deadly Cyclone Freddy, which has killed 507 people in Malawi and dozens in Mozambique.