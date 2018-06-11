Chidzambwa humble despite Cup glory

Petros Kausiyo in POLOKWANE, South Africa

AS the nation basks in the glory of yet another successful COSAFA Cup adventure by the Warriors, tournament record breaking coach Sunday Chidzambwa insists his focus has not been lost on his bigger mission to assemble a strong Zimbabwe side for the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifying soccer campaign.

Chidzambwa, who has never lost a COSAFA Cup match, preserved his proud record in the Championships with the veteran coach stretching his unbeaten run in this tournament to 18 games following his side’s dramatic 4-2 victory over old rivals Zambia in an exciting final that could have easily gone either way at Polokwane’s New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

On a bright and sunny afternoon in South Africa’s Limpopo provincial capital, the Warriors finally found their range in this year’s competition and fired four goals courtesy of a brace each by Tinotenda Kadewere and Khama Billiat to retain the silverware.

Only Zambia and South Africa have previously managed to win successive COSAFA Cup titles before.

Yet Zimbabwe were two minutes away from surrendering their grip on the Cup before fate intervened in one of the most dramatic of fashions seen in many a knock-out final.

After taking a fourth minute lead through Kadewere, the Warriors found themselves on the back foot four minutes later with Chipolopolo levelling the terms through Lazarous Kambole who capitalised on some poor marking by Chidzambwa’s men.

The tide then swung Zambia’s way, four minutes after resumption with Kambole sealing his brace after he punished his sleeping markers on the left channel and Chipolopolo would hold onto that lead until two minutes from securing their fifth COSAFA title.

A long ball forward found substitute Ronald Kampamba through on goal and with George Chigova advancing from his line the Chipolopolo forward had appeared to have done well to place his effort beyond the Zimbabwe goalkeeper.

But fate, or cruel fate as the Zambians would rue, intervened against the Chipolopolo and in favour of the Warriors as that effort which would have ended Zimbabwe’s hopes and sealed the match, struck the upright and rebounded into play affording the trailing Warriors defenders a chance to make a long clearance up field where Billiat assisted the ball to Kadewere and the Djurgadens striker, waiting on the prowl pounced and the crowd at New Peter Mokaba could not believe what was unfolding before their eyes.

Chidzambwa noted afterwards that, “It is not a moment in football that you would want to relive because on any other day we were as good as buried had the Zambians’ last attack not hit the post but again that’s how crazy football is’’.

But for Chidzambwa, a serial COSAFA Cup winner who also holds the record of being the most successful coach in this regional tournament having previously won it in 2003, 2009 and 2017, once he staged his greatest escape in the competition, there was no looking back as his most experienced forward at this tournament — Billiat — then came to the party grabbing a brace in the first half of extra-time to seal a memorable victory.

The Warriors have now cemented their place in the COSAFA Cup history too by winning a new record sixth title while Chidzambwa is unbeaten in 18 games and the legendary Peter Ndlovu’s seven goals also still remains the highest by any player.

But for all those glorious moments, Chidzambwa remains grounded with the Warriors’ most successful coach maintaining that “a lot still needs to be done before the Nations Cup resumes’’.

“Unlike last year, this year’s COSAFA Cup has been about building for the AFCON games where we are in a very tough group with Liberia, the DRC and Congo Brazzaville.

“So I am happy that we managed to get some of the players to work together for the first time although I would have wanted more of the players to be here. I am happy with what I have seen and it gives us an idea on what to work on before September and I can safely say we are on the right track,’’ Chidzambwa said.

Chidzambwa was particularly impressed at having had the chance to identify the pair of Richard Hachiro and Tafadzwa Kutinyu whom he singled out as the biggest revelations of this tournament.

He had already watched Yadah’s Leeroy Mavunga in previous assignments and had done the same with steady CEFN Druids defender Alec Mudimu and gritty Orlando Pirates midfielder Marshall Munetsi who featured at the Four-nation tournament in Zambia in March.

“It’s a pity we lost Ovidy Karuru during the first game but I was very impressed with the way that Kutinyu and Hachiro stepped in.

“We now need to tighten our defence a bit and we will obviously add a few more players for the AFCON,’’ Chidzambwa said.

The 61-year-old coach, renowned for his strictness with the defence has over the last two years proved that he is also fond of offensive teams and the attacking qualities of the sides he has been sending into battle in the last two editions of the COSAFA tournament bear testimony to that.

Chidzambwa was however, not amused with the manner his charges conceded the two goals in the final and admitted his defenders had initially struggled to deal with the Zambian centre forwards, a problem he attributed to lack of communication.

Zambian coach Beston Chambeshi, stunned by the dramatic turn of events heaped praise on the Warriors fans, “for providing that 12th man’’ and felt the talents and the experience of the Zimbabwean players had eventually made the difference especially in extra-time.

Chambeshi said he could not fault his team for the loss.

“I think the boys gave it their best. We were close to winning it and what should have been our third goal hit the post and they caught us on the break and such is the cruelty of football at times. “It has been a good tournament and there are some few players I have seen here whom I will recommend to my association for consideration for the AFCON team.

“I think when Zimbabwe introduced a second striker Evans Rusike, it made it difficult for my defenders to contain them in the central defence,’’ Chambeshi said.

As the triumphant Warriors made their road trip back home, leaving Polokwane early in the morning yesterday, ZIFA paid tribute to Chidzambwa and his men with association president Philip Chiyangwa on Saturday night issuing a congratulatory message to Zimbabwe and commending the other 13 teams at the tourney. “The ZIFA executive committee , its President Dr Philip Chiyangwa, the Council and the secretariat would like to warmly congratulate the history-making Zimbabwe senior football men’s team, the Warriors, for their outstanding victory over Zambia in the COSAFA Cup final played today (Saturday) in Polokwane, South Africa and clinching a record sixth COSAFA title.

“No one deserves better than them.

“The run to the final, including two breath-taking penalty shoot-out wins against Botswana and Lesotho, and the ultimate victory today shows there is no other team in the region deserving the title Cup Kings.

“To the men who engineered this outstanding triumph, in particular coach Sunday Chidzambwa and his technical team and goalkeeper George Chigova in particular, it is certainly beyond words that we say well done.

“You have done Zimbabwe proud, we salute you and we do believe that the 2017 victory over the same opponents was no fluke. It was deserved, just as this one was.

“To all the players who took part in the competition we say, well done, you showed a true fighting spirit especially in the final this afternoon to come from 2-1 down to win 4-2. That is the exact definition of a Warrior!

“To the Zimbabwe fans, both local and abroad, we could not have achieved this without your support and goodwill. We thank you. And finally, to Zambia, the losing finalists, take heart and continue fighting. You win some and lose some and that’s the essence of football.

“To all the teams that participated in the 2018 edition, we say thank you for the sportsmanship you exhibited throughout the competition and we wish you all the best in the 2019 edition and most importantly, we want to express our sincere gratitude to our sponsors and the Municipality of Polokwane for hosting us,’’ Chiyangwa said.