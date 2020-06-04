Chibhabha in charitable delivery

GOOD SAMARITAN . . . Chamu Chibhabha, the captain of the Zimbabwe limited overs team (left), hands over drinks to Mbuya Linnet Gwanzura after donating goodies worth thousands of dollars to the Wings of Grace orphanage in Mufakose yesterday

Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

CHAMU CHIBHABHA is not only a cricketer but a good-hearted individual, too.

The captain of the Zimbabwe limited overs squad, set to tour Australia, yesterday donated goods worth thousands of dollars to an orphanage, Wings of Grace, in Mufakose.

The orphanage, which has been in existence for 33 years, currently houses over 70 children.

“I am where I am because of others,” Chibhabha said.

“I got a scholarship which enabled me to be a cricketer. I would like to reiterate that, I am not a donor but these children are our brothers and sisters, who deserve our helping hand.

“I implore you to continue behaving and have a good future.”

He said he will consider paying school fees for some of the children at the orphanage.

“If resources permit, we will definitely consider paying school fees for some of you. What I want to tell you, at the moment, is that discipline is everything you need to achieve in life.

“Also, you should always remember where you came from when you ultimately achieve something in your life.”

He said the children should always aim for excellence while balancing their academic studies and sport.

“Just thrive to do well in sport, as well as in your academic studies,’’ he said.

“Learn to balance both. That way you won’t go wrong.”

Wings of Grace founder. Linnet Gwanzura, said the donation came at an ideal time especially in the face of the difficulties brought about by the lockdown in the country.

“I am short of words about how I can thank him and his friends for what they have done. This means a lot to us,” said Gwanzura.

“You know, with this COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, it is always difficult to provide for these children.

“In fact, this donation has come at the right time when we were about to run out of supplies.’’

Chibhabha was helped to acquire the goods by his Mashonaland Eagles teammate Kudzai Maunze and cousin Lavet Masunda who plays for Midwest Rhinos as well as friends Courage Mafukidze and Bryan Zhawi.