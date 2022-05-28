Change your behaviour

Tom Muleya

Fraud Insight

The global world is now operating through cyber space where technology is advancing at a fast pace.

This is the new normal we cannot avoid; neither can we alter it to yesteryear.

Many people are losing their money through cyber-attacks and young girls are falling prey to human traffickers due to improper behaviour on social media.

The new normal, therefore, demands that people change their behaviour and harness preventive measures against cyber fraud. Criminals are always a step ahead and sharpening their skills.

Due to many people going on social media to understand what is happening around the world, criminals also have taken their attacks to the net.

Fraudsters are hunting for their prey on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, among other platforms.

Of late, many fraudulent posts on international job vacancies as well as those within Zimbabwe purporting to be coming from various Government ministries and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), are making rounds on social media platforms.

Some adverts are those involving foreign currency investments where one is told that investing US$1 000 will reap US$10 000 within 24 hours.

This is ridiculous! But you will find people joining the scammers on the provided link. When people respond to fraudulent adverts, they end up being duped.

Remember, one of the things that motivates a fraudster to commit a crime is perceived monetary gain.

Let us look at this SMS that has been forwarded to so many people and even WhatsApp groups purporting to come from BP Petroleum: “You will receive grant of (US)$323 000 from BP Petroleum for Covid-19 benefits. To claim, email name & address to Rev Brut on: [email protected]”.

The above SMS is a scam. People who respond end up being hacked and or pay “administration fees” to receive the promised benefit.

On a daily basis, fraudulent messages are sent on various cyber platforms, and only proper behaviour will help fight cybercrime and minimise the crime.

To avoid falling victim to fraudulent advertisements for jobs, fraudulent foreign currency investments and Covid-19 benefit scams consider the following;

Each time you receive a dubious advert for a job offer, forex investment, or an SMS for Covid-19 benefits, put your behaviour under check and control it. Think and analyse the contents on the advert or SMS and do not join the group link.

When you receive the above, do not forward to someone or other groups before you verify, as doing so will only expose others to scammers. Some people are fond of forwarding information they have not read or verified.

Do not try to pull a surprise by keeping information to yourself, otherwise you will secretly enlist yourself to the scammers.

When you receive any message that seems to be a scam, and you decide to forward to other people or groups for the purposes of sharing information, please indicate that it is a scam. Keeping silent after forwarding to several people makes you a partner to the scammers.

Be wary of anything too good to be true.

Change the way you conduct yourself on social media platforms. Cyber space demands that people change their perspectives and behaviours.

If you come across such scams, consider the suggested preventive measures as indicated above.

Get empowered by Fraud insight and be part of a solution to the problem. Watch out for the next issue.

For your feedback, WhatsApp line: 0772 764 043, or e-mail:[email protected] Tom Muleya is a Detective Assistant Inspector working under the Criminal Investigations Department. Harare. He is also a member of the National Cyber Security Taskforce, Zimbabwe. e-mail:[email protected]