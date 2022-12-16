CGTN America releases Global Action Initiative 2022 on Sustainability

Why sustainability? Well, 2022 set records for all the wrong reasons. We saw floods, drought, and extreme weather. More people slipped back into poverty and hunger – erasing years of gains. In such a scenario, Global Action Initiative (GAI) 2022 explains how sustainable development is inextricably linked to the health of our planet.

GAI 2022 special programs are scheduled to air from December 15th – 20th, starting at 2300 GMT.

Our first day’s show examines the key pillars of sustainability, discuss the challenges we face and the path forward.

Viewers will hear keynote speeches from China’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, who emphasizes China’s high-quality development in the face of unprecedented challenges. Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso addresses the need to create an equitable, fair society. Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali calls for food security and environmental sustainability. And the World Bank Managing Director of Development Policy and Partnerships, Mari Elka Pangestu, explains how her organization is helping developing countries.

Other high-profile guests include former Icelandic President Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson, Egyptian environment Yasmine Fouad, and UN Habitat director Maimunah Mohammad Sharif.

UN Secretary General António Guterres, Deputy UN Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed, and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva also provide their perspectives.

Over the next several episodes, we’ll ask: What are the key issues? How is China embracing sustainable development? Are today’s youth ready to take the lead? And when will we see pragmatic solutions?

These episodes will have guests from Bolivia’s President Luis Arce, Hungary’s foreign minister Peter Szijjarto, Colombia’s Vice-Minister of environment Sandra Vilardy, and Ecuador’s environment minister Gustavo Manrique among others. We’ll also hear from scientists, students, entrepreneurs, experts, and a professional basketball star.

CGTN America is also premiering six documentaries as part of our special programing titled: Sustainable in China, the U.S., Europe, South and Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa.

At a time when the planet is in peril and our most vulnerable populations are under threat, CGTN America seeks context, perspective, and solutions. – CGTN