Central Committee endorses President

Zanu PF secretary for business development and liaison Cde Sithembiso Nyoni (right) exchanges a document with Namibian ruling party, SWAPO, central committee member Bernadette Jagger (left), while Zanu PF Secretary for External Affairs, Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, looks on after a Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Justin Mutenda.

Joseph Madzimure-Senior Reporter

ZANU PF’s highest decision making body, the Central Committee has endorsed President Mnangagwa as the party’s First Secretary and sole party Presidential candidate for the 2023 harmonised elections ahead of the official opening of the 7th Zanu PF National People’s Congress today.

The Central Committee also endorsed names of successful Central Committee-elect members who sailed through in the just ended elections.

The Congress will dissolve the outgoing Politburo and Central Committee members, with new members set to be announced on Saturday.

Speaking at a post-118th Central Committee meeting held in Harare last night, Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa said the outgoing Central Committee members unanimously endorsed the candidature of President Mnangagwa.

“We also discussed various resolutions, the central one being that the President is the sole candidate for our upcoming elections in 2023. He is doing a fantastic job; why do we want to change a man with accolades of performance in every aspect of life. The Central Committee is happy with his performance,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

He also said that President Mnangagwa gave a detailed report particularly focusing on the economic aspects which have made the party popular.

“Today there was announcement of the new Central Committee members to the outgoing Central Committee members. Out of the new Central Committee members which were announced, the President will choose a new Politburo. The Politburo is going to be replaced by the Congress so that they get a new mandate for the next five years,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

The Central Committee also approved the splitting of secretariats coming with new ones such as Labour, Mines, Energy and Housing among others.

The Central Committee, Cde Mutsvangwa said, has adopted the setting up of Council of Elders in the party’s constitutional amendment which is currently at drafting stage.

“Zanu PF has introduced an Elders Council members not exceeding 10 members. The amendments to the party’s constitution came under discussion with the inclusion of the Council of Elders where the President will be able to tap into for advice on all aspects of the economy.

“The new institution will bring wisdom to the party, it will include former Politburo members. This will afford the President to have independent and honest opinions on developments in the country,” he said.

Zanu PF Secretary for Finance and Economic Development Cde Patrick Chinamasa underlined the importance of the business expo which is running parallel to the congress.

More than 64 exhibitors are showcasing their products on the side-lines of the Congress.

“Under the Second Republic, the political policies are that Zimbabwe is Open for Business, that we should engage and re-engage all countries and all sectors of the international community.

“He encouraged local business people to increase production. We should talk more of economy, economy and then politics,” said Cde Chinamasa.

Meanwhile Zanu PF and SWAPO, the ruling party in Namibia, signed a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation on the economic front.

ZANU PF Secretary for External Relations Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi who presided over signing ceremony, said it is important for revolutionary political parties to cooperate on the economic front.

SWAPO party was represented by Cde Bernadette Jagger a member of the central committee, Deputy Minister and Head of delegation who emphasised the importance of the relationship between the two political parties.

Zanu PF Secretary for Business and Liaison Cde Sithembiso Nyoni signed on behalf of Zanu PF.

The signing ceremony was attended by Zanu PF Politburo members.