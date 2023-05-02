Central American Parliament leader to attend PAP Second Plenary Session

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Pan-African Parliament (PAP) president Chief Fortune Charumbira has invited his counterpart of Central American Parliament, Amado Cerrud for the upcoming session of the PAP in Midrand, South Africa.

The Second Plenary Session of the 6th Parliament and the Third Pan-African Summit of Parliaments on Climate Policy and Equity will take place from May 15 to June 2.

Chief Charumbira confirmed the invitation and said it’s meant to strengthen bilateral relations between the two bodies.

“The visit is meant to strengthen bilateral relations between the Central American Parliament and PAP through the establishment of a Parliamentary Friendship Association, the twinning of PAP Committees with Committees of the Central American Parliament and having joint capacity building programmes, he said.

Mr Cerrud is expected to present his Parliament’s proposal for the creation of the Afro-Latin American Assembly (AFROLAT) in collaboration with the PAP. He will be the guest speaker at the Climate Summit of African Parliaments hosted in conjunction with the Pan-African Alliance for Climate Justice (PACJA).

The Central American Parliament is the permanent regional body of political and democratic representation of the Central American Integration System, an economic and political organisation of Central America founded in 1993.

The PARLACEN is comprised of 6 Latin-American states: Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Panama, and the Dominican Republic.

Last week, Chief Charumbira also embarked on a working visit to Kenya.

During his meeting with the country’s Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Moses Wetangula, the two discussed ways to strengthen partnerships to advance the African agenda including regional integration, economic development, and peace and security.